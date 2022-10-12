Read full article on original website
Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. During the task force’s day-long stolen vehicle operation, three arrests were made in connection to the thefts....
Arrests made after ‘short foot chase’ in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested two people following a ‘short foot chase’ on the northeast side of town Thursday. According to a blotter entry, detectives found a stolen vehicle in the 9600 block of North Powers Boulevard near East Woodman Road around 10 a.m.
Two car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a ‘donut’ and collided with...
Deputies arrest 2 wanted fugitives & recover stolen vehicles
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants and recovered several stolen vehicles the week of Oct. 10. John Marquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant for felony escape. Ray Archuleta, 36, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and failure to appear. Marquez and Archuleta were […]
Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
Colorado Man Accused of Murder + Trying to Torch Homeless Camp
A Colorado man has been arrested and is facing some hefty charges including first-degree murder and arson. Who is the Colorado Man Accused of Committing Arson and Murder?. The man who has been arrested and charged with serious felonies including first-degree murder and arson has been identified as Gregory Paul Lee of Colorado Springs. Lee is 64 years old and has been related to at least two major crimes that have recently taken place in the area.
Victim identified in Cimarron Street homicide, suspect arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The victim of a homicide that happened on Monday, Oct. 10 on East Cimarron Street near downtown has been identified, and a suspect in the case has been arrested. 41-year-old Kelty Marron, of Colorado Springs, was found dead in the area of East Cimarron Street, between South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon […]
Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
Missing boy found after Colorado Springs police ask public for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Police said Damiean Goings was found shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police are asking the public for help finding a missing and endangered teen. But they also say if you see him, do not approach him. 15-year-old Damiean Goings was last see in...
Homicide victim at Wind River Apartments identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who died in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at the Wind River Apartments Monday evening on Oct. 10, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. A completed autopsy identified 19-year-old Demitri Crockett of Colorado Springs as the victim of a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
Boy and man with outstanding felony warrants in stolen car detained by police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detained two suspects in a stolen car Thursday, one of which was a boy with a previous arrest for armed carjacking. According to CSPD, at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 13, detectives of the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit’s Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force, found […]
Castle Rock resident suspected of vehicular homicide and DUI after 2 die on I-25
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A person from Castle Rock is suspected of driving under the influence as they are being charged with vehicular homicide. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reporting a trooper was called to help four people experiencing car problems on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday night at about 10:30. The trooper was helping the group on the shoulder of the road, according to CSP.
Man charged for killing alleged suspect of homeless camp fire, police say
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) arrested and charged a man on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for killing an alleged suspect accused of starting a fire in a homeless camp. 64-year-old Gregory Paul Lee was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail for the murder of 49-year-old Jose […]
CSPD investigating after grocery store robbery
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect of a grocery store robbery that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. According to CSPD, on Wednesday around 9:50 p.m. officers were called to a grocery store in the 2900 block of South Academy Boulevard near Milton East Proby Parkway. CSPD said […]
Community to protest 7 inmate deaths at El Paso County jail
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Members of the community have planned to protest the recent death of Dezaree Archuleta and six other inmates at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center (CJC). EPSO said deputies are aware of the event planned for 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 near the El Paso County Jail. The protest is being […]
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
FBI activity in Pueblo West
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about FBI activity that was taking place in a Pueblo West neighborhood on Thursday. When 11 News arrived at the scene in an area along Industrial Boulevard near precision drive, it appeared the windows of a business had been broken out. FBI agents at the scene, along with the Denver FBI office were not able to provide additional details. It isn’t clear what time the activity started, but it was still active as of noon.
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
