Ware man wins trip to Las Vegas in Massachusetts second chance lottery drawing and $1M prize

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDAAv_0iWL4tLI00

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ware is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s second chance drawings in the “Willy Wonka Golden Ticket™” instant ticket game.

Ware man wins $1M using Mass. lottery app scanner

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Joseph Pinsonnault of Ware was among 30 contestants from Massachusetts who won a four-day, three-night trip for two to Las Vegas that included airfare, hotel accommodations, and $1,000 spending money. The participants were chosen over the course of five Second Chance Drawings in the WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET™ instant ticket game. To be eligible for the second chance drawings, players had to enter non-winning tickets to the lottery.

Joseph then took home the $1 million prize in Las Vegas on September 9th after advancing to the third round of the EVERLASTING MILLION CHALLENGE™ with contestants from across the country.

Additionally, two Massachusetts Lottery players each won $25,000 prizes, one player won $5,000 and another won $2,500. The remaining 25 Mass Lottery participants each won $1,000.

The Willy Wonka Golden Ticket is a $5 scratch ticket that is no longer for sale. WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)

