Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Link to Hope | Lexington group highlighting racial disparity in cancer care
Link2Hope | Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise. Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Kentucky survivor shares personal journey. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Kentucky survivor shares personal journey.
WKYT 27
Lexington Firefighters return from hurricane response
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington Firefighters have returned home. They were in Florida, helping in the response to Hurricane Ian. Captains Nick Bodkin and Ryan Hogsten are members of the Ohio Task Force One, Helping with rescue and recovery efforts. And they’re not alone in their work. “We...
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WUKY
'Taking Cheapside' documents the road to the removal of Lexington's downtown Confederate statues
It’s been nearly five years since Confederate statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge were removed from the front lawn of Lexington’s Old Courthouse. The move followed legal battles that were ultimately settled by then Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours of the decision, the statues were down.
WKYT 27
City, state officials cut ribbon for Lexington’s Town Branch Commons Trail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local leaders celebrated a major project in Lexington. Thursday morning, Governor Andy Beshear joined Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray to officially open the Town Branch Commons Trail. The ribbon-cutting was held on the trail near The Met, on...
WKYT 27
Several Ky. counties, including Fayette, under a burn ban this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Several Kentucky counties, including Fayette, are under a burn ban this weekend. That ban also includes any open burn permits. The last time Lexington had a burn ban was three years ago. The burn ban comes in response to a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.
WKYT 27
EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
WKYT 27
Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold weather. Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter, and most shelter capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels. He says the...
fox56news.com
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
WKYT 27
New program launched to help families of Lexington homicide victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Victim advocates within the Lexington Police Department launched a new program called Surviving Onward Sessions, or SOS for short. Its purpose is to help families who have lost loved ones to homicide, and drug and/or alcohol-related deaths. When a loved one dies, the victim’s family may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, October 28. People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.
WKYT 27
Mayoral candidates address Lexington’s police officer shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Public safety is a hot topic in the Lexington race for mayor. Currently, more than 80 positions are open in the Lexington Police Department. Some say the department can’t recruit and retain officers because of the pay. The police department’s authorized strength is 639 and,...
Times Gazette
The kindness and the anger
My wife, Brenda, and I were driving on Leestown Road in Lexington, Kentucky when we saw a large green sign with an arrow pointing to the Blackburn Correctional Complex, a 90-day, prerelease, male-only correctional unit. Brenda casually mentioned she had once worked inside those prison walls. She said in her...
lanereport.com
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
Dix Dam: A Daniel Boone-sparked idea powers Kentucky communities for nearly 100 years
Historical review of Dix Dam in Central Kentucky
WKYT 27
WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books. This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out. The winner of this year’s dream...
Comments / 0