Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Link to Hope | Lexington group highlighting racial disparity in cancer care

Link2Hope | Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise. Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Kentucky survivor shares personal journey. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Kentucky survivor shares personal journey.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Firefighters return from hurricane response

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington Firefighters have returned home. They were in Florida, helping in the response to Hurricane Ian. Captains Nick Bodkin and Ryan Hogsten are members of the Ohio Task Force One, Helping with rescue and recovery efforts. And they’re not alone in their work. “We...
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

Morehead nurse turned patient

Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

City, state officials cut ribbon for Lexington’s Town Branch Commons Trail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local leaders celebrated a major project in Lexington. Thursday morning, Governor Andy Beshear joined Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray to officially open the Town Branch Commons Trail. The ribbon-cutting was held on the trail near The Met, on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Several Ky. counties, including Fayette, under a burn ban this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Several Kentucky counties, including Fayette, are under a burn ban this weekend. That ban also includes any open burn permits. The last time Lexington had a burn ban was three years ago. The burn ban comes in response to a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
RICHMOND, KY
kentuckytoday.com

State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold weather. Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter, and most shelter capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels. He says the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New program launched to help families of Lexington homicide victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Victim advocates within the Lexington Police Department launched a new program called Surviving Onward Sessions, or SOS for short. Its purpose is to help families who have lost loved ones to homicide, and drug and/or alcohol-related deaths. When a loved one dies, the victim’s family may...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, October 28. People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Mayoral candidates address Lexington’s police officer shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Public safety is a hot topic in the Lexington race for mayor. Currently, more than 80 positions are open in the Lexington Police Department. Some say the department can’t recruit and retain officers because of the pay. The police department’s authorized strength is 639 and,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Times Gazette

The kindness and the anger

My wife, Brenda, and I were driving on Leestown Road in Lexington, Kentucky when we saw a large green sign with an arrow pointing to the Blackburn Correctional Complex, a 90-day, prerelease, male-only correctional unit. Brenda casually mentioned she had once worked inside those prison walls. She said in her...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books. This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out. The winner of this year’s dream...
LEXINGTON, KY

