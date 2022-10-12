ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Free Pet Vaccines

Free pet vaccines! Learn more about the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will continue operating psychiatric emergency department at least into next year

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board has thrown its weight behind St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's psychiatric emergency department for the last 20 years, but when the Cleveland announced last month it would be restructuring and discontinuing inpatient medical, psychiatric, and substance addiction care, it was unclear what would become of the PED.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH
Recycling Today

Cleveland-Cliffs, union announce four-year deal

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of two blast furnace/basic oxygen furnace (BOF) steelmakers in the United States, says its new labor agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) union has been ratified. The contract covers approximately 12,000 USW-represented employees at 13 operating locations and has a four-year duration from its starting date of Sept....
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Task force recommends screening for anxiety and depression in young children

CLEVELAND — A national group of experts called the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended that pediatricians screen children for anxiety and depression during their regular well checks. The recommendation, which came Tuesday, suggests kids as young as eight years old be screened for anxiety, and kids as young as 12 be screened for depression.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

