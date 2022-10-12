Read full article on original website
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
University Hospitals lays off 117 administrative employees; eliminates 326 unfilled positions
CLEVELAND — Citing financial concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, University Hospitals has announced that it will be laying off 117 administrative employees and eliminating another 326 unfilled administrative positions. "University Hospitals, as well as a large number of other hospitals in the region and across the nation, is...
cleveland19.com
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is bringing legal action against her mortgage company she said made several mistakes. They are errors she said cost her hours on the phone and thousands of dollars. 19 Investigates helped her bring the case to light earlier this year. Cleveland attorney...
20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian available for adoption at Cleveland APL
The Cleveland APL is looking for homes for 20 cats who made the journey up from Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through and destroyed parts of the Sunshine State.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Free Pet Vaccines
Free pet vaccines! Learn more about the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.
First Look: PetSuites Westlake brings luxury dog and cat day care and boarding to Northeast Ohio
WESTLAKE, Ohio — If you're looking for luxury accommodations for your four-legged friends, Westlake has a new spot in town offering just that. A brand new pet day care and boarding business called PetSuites has come to Sharon Drive, opening its doors on September 7 under the care of general manager Katherine Schneider.
Walmart unveils newly remodeled Supercenter in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Shoppers at the North Olmsted Walmart will get to see the newly remodeled Supercenter during two days of festivities planned at the Brookpark Road store. “Our store has been serving the North Olmsted community since 1995,” North Olmsted Walmart store manager Vironica Parks said in a...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
Don't kiss the babies! Local mom shares her baby's scare with RSV
Health officials are warning parents that the respiratory virus known as RSV seems to be spreading at a faster and earlier rate this year. It affects people of all ages but can be deadly to babies.
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will continue operating psychiatric emergency department at least into next year
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board has thrown its weight behind St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's psychiatric emergency department for the last 20 years, but when the Cleveland announced last month it would be restructuring and discontinuing inpatient medical, psychiatric, and substance addiction care, it was unclear what would become of the PED.
Dr. Amy Acton reflects on events of COVID pandemic during keynote speech for Case Western Reserve University conference in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Amy Acton, who quickly became one of the prominent voices in Ohio during the early stages of the COVID pandemic, was in Cleveland Friday morning for a special speaking engagement. Acton served as the keynote speaker for Case Western Reserve University’s Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing’s...
Cleveland Scene
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Well, it didn't take long for someone to scoop up the castle house on the near west side of Cleveland (3860 W. 44th St.). Listed in September at $249,900, it closed earlier this month at a sale price of $260,000. The home features a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass...
'I wouldn’t be here without her': Geauga County couple praises 911 dispatcher for her life-saving help
CHARDON, Ohio — It was the most terrifying call that Kyle Root has made. "She's not breathing, she's not breathing!" he said to Geauga County 911 dispatchers Saturday night. His fiancé, Madison Zwahlen, had a severe asthma attack at their home in Middlefield and stopped breathing. "My fiancé...
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
Recycling Today
Cleveland-Cliffs, union announce four-year deal
Cleveland-Cliffs, one of two blast furnace/basic oxygen furnace (BOF) steelmakers in the United States, says its new labor agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) union has been ratified. The contract covers approximately 12,000 USW-represented employees at 13 operating locations and has a four-year duration from its starting date of Sept....
I-Team: How safe is your ballot if you vote by mail?
Voting by mail has just started, so the FOX 8 I-Team is investigating what’s being done to protect your vote in the November election if you send in a ballot by mail. We asked the question on the minds of so many people: If you vote by mail, what are the chances it’ll get delivered with no problem?
Task force recommends screening for anxiety and depression in young children
CLEVELAND — A national group of experts called the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended that pediatricians screen children for anxiety and depression during their regular well checks. The recommendation, which came Tuesday, suggests kids as young as eight years old be screened for anxiety, and kids as young as 12 be screened for depression.
Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man says he is living next to a jungle, begging the city to help him clean up the mess
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past 2 years, Charles Patton has watched his next-door neighbor’s yard turn into a jungle. The grass has turned into weeds that haven’t been cut some standing almost 5 feet tall. Mattresses and tires are scattered in the backyard, creating the perfect...
Gates Mills neurosurgeon pleads guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A longtime Gates Mills neurosurgeon admitted Tuesday to receiving kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company in exchange for prescribing drugs to people who didn’t need them. Bhupinder Sawhny, 73, wrote prescriptions for the drug Nuedexta in exchange for lavish dinners and other kickbacks from officials at...
