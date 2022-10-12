ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

inlander.com

Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication

According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays.  Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season.  The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
Gonzaga Bulletin

West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place

Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur Terre gets green light

COEUR d’ALENE — A proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change received unanimous approval from the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission on Tuesday. Commissioners said the development would provide much-needed housing in an appropriate area targeted for growth. “I see this as well-planned,” said commissioner Jon Ingalls. Commissioner...
FOX 28 Spokane

Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn

SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope to roll out camp-specific ID badges

The Washington State Department of Transportation shared updates on what it's doing at Camp Hope, including rolling out camp-specific ID badges. The agency also responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice.
FOX 28 Spokane

None injured in South Hill house fire, 3 cats are missing

SPOKANE, Wash. – A house fire on 16th Avenue Friday evening took one South Hill homeowner by surprise when she saw smoke billowing from the basement. Barbara, who has lived at her home for 30 years, says it was just before 5 p.m. when she saw the smoke. She immediately called 9-1-1 and was able to evacuate without injury.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Intersection questions: Forum on proposed traffic project held Thursday in Hayden

HAYDEN — Hayden city staff hosted an open house-style forum Thursday to hear feedback from residents on an intersection improvement. About 20 people attended, some with major questions about the proposed project. “One of the most important things you can do is comment,” said Alan Soderling, public works director....
FOX 28 Spokane

Fill the Boot: Firefighters out fundraising to fight muscular dystrophy

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re driving on Northwest Blvd. this weekend, you may see firefighters out on street corners at Maple St. and Ash St., passing around a rubber boot! It’s time for the International Association of Fire Fighters annual “Fill the Boot” campaign!. Every...
inlander.com

How the Podium transformed into Spokane's newest concert venue

It's a tale as old as time... a new concert venue emerges because a sporting complex wanted to host graduations. The Podium, the indoor track-and-field/multiuse sports facility that opened next door to Spokane Arena in fall 2021, is now hosting live music. The path to get there has more turns than the building's track.
