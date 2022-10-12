Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival takes place in Riverfront Park Oct. 15
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival will return to Spokane’s Riverfront Park Oct. 15. Family and friends will gather to race and watch wheeled pumpkins decorated by participants. Racers are split into groups by age. 1-5, 6-10, 11-15 and 16+. You can find the...
Weekend Events in Spokane: Free concerts, quilting show, Great Pumpkin Race & Family Carnival
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events while enjoying the warm weather in the Inland Northwest?. The forecast for Friday is in the 70s and will remain mostly sunny. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs around the mid-70s on both days. A slam dunk warm forecast for sure!
inlander.com
The Cliff/Cannon neighborhood on Spokane's lower South Hill could get historic protections — if homeowners want it
With its yellow trim and red brick columns, the Hans Moldenhauer House stands as a testament to the storied history of Spokane's historic Cliff/Cannon neighborhood. Constructed in 1918, the home derives its name from one of its more remarkable owners, German musicologist Hans Moldenhauer. Moldenhauer moved to Spokane in 1939...
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane just finished installing more new parking meters this week. It’s the next phase of a plan to simplify and upgrade on-street parking in downtown Spokane. You may have already seen some new meters over the summer — that was Phase 1 of the City’s meter replacement plan. In Phase 2, new meters are...
Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays. Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season. The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
Gonzaga Bulletin
West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place
Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur Terre gets green light
COEUR d’ALENE — A proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change received unanimous approval from the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission on Tuesday. Commissioners said the development would provide much-needed housing in an appropriate area targeted for growth. “I see this as well-planned,” said commissioner Jon Ingalls. Commissioner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KREM
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
The mystery continues to know how a bike sitting on a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge, near Brown's addition, got there. What's your theory?
FOX 28 Spokane
Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope to roll out camp-specific ID badges
The Washington State Department of Transportation shared updates on what it's doing at Camp Hope, including rolling out camp-specific ID badges. The agency also responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice.
'Coeur Terre' housing project approved by Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change for the Coeur Terre housing project on Tuesday night. The proposal now goes to the Coeur d'Alene City Council for consideration. Kootenai County Land Company is looking to build more homes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
None injured in South Hill house fire, 3 cats are missing
SPOKANE, Wash. – A house fire on 16th Avenue Friday evening took one South Hill homeowner by surprise when she saw smoke billowing from the basement. Barbara, who has lived at her home for 30 years, says it was just before 5 p.m. when she saw the smoke. She immediately called 9-1-1 and was able to evacuate without injury.
This Is Washington's Most Haunted House
House Beautiful spotted the creepiest haunted homes across the country.
WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
'Bigger and better': Neon Jungle returns Friday to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — This year's Neon Jungle will be bigger, better and brighter when it opens at 5 p.m. Friday at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Last year, a lot of people were saying they wanted it to be...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Intersection questions: Forum on proposed traffic project held Thursday in Hayden
HAYDEN — Hayden city staff hosted an open house-style forum Thursday to hear feedback from residents on an intersection improvement. About 20 people attended, some with major questions about the proposed project. “One of the most important things you can do is comment,” said Alan Soderling, public works director....
FOX 28 Spokane
Fill the Boot: Firefighters out fundraising to fight muscular dystrophy
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re driving on Northwest Blvd. this weekend, you may see firefighters out on street corners at Maple St. and Ash St., passing around a rubber boot! It’s time for the International Association of Fire Fighters annual “Fill the Boot” campaign!. Every...
inlander.com
How the Podium transformed into Spokane's newest concert venue
It's a tale as old as time... a new concert venue emerges because a sporting complex wanted to host graduations. The Podium, the indoor track-and-field/multiuse sports facility that opened next door to Spokane Arena in fall 2021, is now hosting live music. The path to get there has more turns than the building's track.
‘Over-enthused’: WA Department of License provides IDs for people living at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp Hope are another step closer to being able to leave the camp on their own. Representatives from the Washington Department of Licensing were on site to get IDs for people living at the camp. ” over-enthused,” said Dorthy Ana Baxter, who lives at Camp Hope. “I don’t even know. I’m kind of speechless...
Comments / 0