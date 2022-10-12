FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
Louisiana mother arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘beat up’ high school principal
Deputies search for missing Loranger man
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
Mandeville man, 21, charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge
Impaired driver almost hits school bus in Central, police say
Police: Officer was rushing to 'emergency call' moments before violent crash Thursday night
Alleged drug dealer nicknamed ‘UNC’ arrested in Baton Rouge after seizure of fentanyl, heroin, stolen guns and more
Police find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
Two teens held without bond for alleged murder of 33-year-old woman
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
Louisiana inmate attempts to escape; caught in barbed wire
Tiki Tubing owner previously arrested for molestation booked for violating protective order
Experts warn parents about social media dangers amid arrest involving former LSU Foundation employee
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 4