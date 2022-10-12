Read full article on original website
Search on for person behind robberies on Green Line on city's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Friday night were asking for help finding a person suspected in three robberies on the CTA Green Line on the city's West Side.The robberies occurred in the area of the Cicero and Laramie stops on the Chicago Transit Authority line, police said.The suspect grabbed items from the victim in one robbery, but robbed two other victims at gunpoint, police said. In the gunpoint robberies, the suspect put the front of the gun on the torso of each victim and demanded property.Police did not provide a description of the suspect, but did release a couple of surveillance photos.Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4443.
Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
Chicago shooting: 60-year-old man shot during argument on CTA Red Line train, police say
Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at 87th due to a police investigation.
Chicago shooting: Woman shoots man stabbing another woman in East Garfield Park, police say
A man was shot after stabbing a woman trying to enter a West Side residential building, Chicago police said.
Chicago police seek man wanted in connection to CTA Green Line robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to three robberies on the CTA Green Line. The man pictured above is wanted for a strong-armed robbery and two armed robberies that happened near Lake/Cicero and Lake/Laramie. In both of the armed robberies the subject put...
Four people in custody after stolen car leads to police chase in Elmhurst
Four people were taken into custody after a stolen car led to a police chase in west suburban Elmhurst early this morning. Officers located a stolen car being driven near the City Centre area.
Chicago man sentenced to 40 years for hijacking pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for stealing a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint in 2019. The DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says 22-year-old Daysean Washington-Davis was sentenced Friday. On Dec. 13, 2019, at 2:27 p.m., the Downers Grove Police Department...
Man stabbed, robbed after argument breaks out on Red Line train
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on a CTA Red Line train Thursday night in the Lake View neighborhood. The 25-year-old began arguing with two males who were riding the Red Line around 10:10 p.m., police said. The group got off the...
Man stabbed, robbed after argument on CTA Belmont Red Line stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded after being stabbed and robbed following an argument on the CTA Belmont Red Line Train Thursday night. Police said the man, 25, was arguing with two unknown men while riding the train, in the 900 block of West Belmont around 10:10 p.m.The victim and the two men exited at the Belmont stop and proceeded down the stairs to the mezzanine where one of the suspects produced a sharp object and swung it at the victim – making contact. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition with a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the head. The suspects fled the scene with the victim's wallet, police said. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
Man, 60, shot during fight on South Side Red Line train
A man was shot and critically wounded during a fight Saturday morning on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side. The man, 60, was arguing with someone on the train about 6:10 a.m. near the 87th Street station when he was shot multiple times.
Woman found shot inside a Loop high-rise apartment, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a Loop apartment on Friday afternoon. CPD responded to a high-rise residential building in the 200 block of West Van Buren around 1:03 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that his girlfriend had shot herself, according to a police statement and dispatch audio.
Man, 20, shot in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking outside early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 20-year-old was outside just after midnight in the 10800 block of South King Drive when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. He was transported to Trinity Hospital where...
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
Suspect arrested in missing Illinois landlord's murder
CHICAGO (WICS) — A woman has been arrested on murder charges after a missing Illinois landlord's remains were found inside a freezer. The investigation started Monday night at a Chicago boarding house when officers conducted a welfare check after a tenant had reported their landlord missing. While police were...
Man gets 18 years for accidentally shooting youth activist to death in West Rogers Park
A 20-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for accidentally shooting his friend, youth activist Caleb Reed, to death while firing at a car in West Rogers Park two years ago. Jurors found Genove Martin guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on September 9. Judge...
Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
Gunman opens fire outside Lakeview restaurant after asking about man’s gang affiliation
Chicago police are investigating after a gunman fired shots at a man outside a Lakeview restaurant on Thursday evening. The victim, 29, was not injured. According to CPD, he was walking into a restaurant in the 3500 block of North Lincoln when someone yelled at him and fired shots at 11:57 p.m.
Chicago police warn North Side businesses about recent break-ins
Police say the offenders break windows or glass doors to gain entry. They then target the cash register of safe before fleeing with money. The incidents happened at the following time and locations:. In the 2900 block of W. Addison on September 22 at 4:39 a.m. In the 2900 block...
Man fights off armed carjackers in Uptown
CHICAGO - A man thwarted the attempts of three people to steal his car Wednesday night in the Uptown neighborhood. The 35-year-old was in an alley removing items from his vehicle around 10:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Glenwood Avenue when two males approached him, police said. One...
