Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX Teased Alongside AWD And Long-Wheelbase Versions
Tucked away in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles for investors are teasers depicting future derivatives of the ID. Buzz. The most exciting of the bunch would have to be the one showing a steering wheel with red accents and a "GTX" badge on the bottom spoke. The suffix is already being used on spicy versions of the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs.
2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Is Anything But Subtle
The center-mounted exhaust tips are borrowed from the M3/M4. No, the 2023 BMW M2 isn't available (yet) in a video game where you can customize the heck out of the performance coupe. These official images depict Munich's smallest M car equipped with numerous M Performance Parts lending the G87 an ultra-aggressive appearance. It can be optionally had with a rear wing mounted on the trunk lid, but look closer and you'll notice there's a roof-mounted spoiler as well for greater downforce. Well, maybe.
When in Rome, do as the Romans do: tailor-made vehicles for individual markets
The global auto industry can have several faces according to location. Although the concept is pretty much the same everywhere – going to point A to point B – the shape of the vehicle can change quite much in every market. Some of them can be available everywhere. Others are only visible on the roads of specific markets, while others are exclusive to specific countries.
BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
Nissan To Exit Russian Market And Sell Its Factory
Nissan originally idled car production in Russia back in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Operations were supposed to resume in September, but an announcement was made last month about extending suspension until the end of 2022. That will no longer be the case as the automaker has now decided to exit the Russian market altogether.
2023 Norton Commando 961 matches classic looks with modern components
Following the Norton Motorcycles saga over the past few years has been a wild ride—and sadly, one that involved fewer motorcycles than most people would probably have liked. That’s changing as of October 11, 2022, though. Back in June of this year, the company announced that the long-promised Commando 961 was on its way—and now, at long last, it’s finally here.
Trucker spots Tesla Semi stuck on highway on-ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Mazda CX-60 Gets Turbo 3.3-Liter Inline-Six Engine With 280 HP
When Mazda unveiled the CX-60 in March, it highlighted the plug-in hybrid setup with its naturally aspirated 2.5-liter gasoline engine and electric motor making a combined 323 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). Then the diesel came along, a 3.3-liter straight-six good for 251 hp and 404 lb-ft (550 Nm). The Australian version gets both, plus a gasoline engine with the same 3.3-liter straight-six configuration and 48V mild-hybrid system as the oil-burner.
California Approves Digital License Plates For All Cars
If you live in California, you’ll probably be happy to learn you are now legally allowed to put a digital license plate on your car. This becomes possible after the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approved the use of digital plates. This is the culmination of a process that started in California back in 2013, while digital plates have been allowed in limited numbers in the state since 2018.
Mercedes Benz Warranty: Coverage, Costs & Options (2022)
Mercedes-Benz stands behind its cars and SUVs with a 4-year/50,000-mile Mercedes warranty. This is a standard warranty length compared to other luxury brands and offers a reasonable term of coverage. But what does the Mercedes warranty pay for, exactly?. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Mercedes...
Elon Musk has more to share about a Tesla Cybertruck "boat mode"
Knowing how Tesla CEO Elon Musk tends to operate, we may be in for a publicity stunt next year as the Tesla Cybertruck makes its way across the channel from SpaceX's Starbase to South Padre Island. However, we're going to make it abundantly clear that intentionally using your Cybertruck (or any Tesla vehicle) as a boat is a terrible and dangerous idea. Honestly, intentionally using any car as a boat is likely to have dire consequences.
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro With Nico Hülkenberg Driving Is Insane
The F1 driver lapped Silverstone in the 1000-horsepower track-only hypercar, and in-car cameras captured the excitement. In the exclusive world of track-only hypercars, there's nothing quite like the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro. Its screaming 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 makes 1,000 horsepower, and its wild design generates 2,000 pounds of downforce at speed. Anyone can drive it, but it takes talent to push this extreme hypercar to its limit.
Toyota Files For Lexus LFR Trademark In Europe
Toyota filed trademark applications for "LFR" and "Lexus LFR" in Europe. The company submitted the paperwork on October 14, 2022. Because that's the same date this story posts, the European Union Intellectual Property Office is still processing the request. This procedure generally takes a few months before the agency decides whether to grant the trademark.
McLaren SUV Is In Development, And It's All-Electric: Report
The rumors of a McLaren SUV are once again stirring. In a discussion with McLaren CEO Michael Leiters, UK-based Car magazine claims the process has already started. Furthermore, it will be a pure electric vehicle, making it both McLaren's first SUV and its first EV. Allegedly, that is. While the...
Mercedes-Benz EQC Sedan Rendering Imagines A Tesla Model 3 Competitor
We may soon see a new competitor for the Tesla Model 3 in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQC sedan. Although there hasn't yet been an official confirmation of such an offering from Stuttgart, there has long been talk of a C-Class machine to stack up against Tesla in this segment. As such, we offer our unofficial rendering of how the EQC sedan might look.
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Rendered With Crown-Inspired Redesign
The current generation Toyota Camry made its debut at the beginning of 2017 during the Detroit International Auto Show and was refreshed in 2020. It’s currently on sale in the United States with an available Nightshade Edition and an optional V6 engine, marking the fifth year on the assembly lines for the big Japanese sedan. Looking back at the previous generations of the Camry, most of them had a five- or six-year lifecycle, which suggests a new generation could be on its way soon.
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Squealing Its Tires At The Nurburgring
BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
Apollo G2J Electric Prototype Revealed With Massive Air Intakes
Apollo Future Mobility Group, the company behind the extreme Intensa Emozione, has been secretly working for the last two years on an entirely different beast. Gone is the hypercar's naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 Ferrari-derived engine as there are no oily bits within the new G2J. Don't get too excited just yet because it's not a production-ready model, but rather a purely electric rolling prototype.
Mercedes-Benz CEO believes luxury car buyers will help EV adoption
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius recently appeared alongside Jim Cramer on CNBC. Like most legacy automakers, Kallenius believes there's still a place for combustion-powered cars, and there will be for some time. However, he notes that luxury car shoppers are likely to accelerate the shift to EVs. Tesla is the most...
