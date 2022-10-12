Reedy Creek Improvement District’s Bond Rating Remains on ‘Negative Watch’ While Facing Dissolution

Read full article on original website
Related
allears.net
Disney or DeSantis: Who Will Be in Control When the Reedy Creek District Is Dissolved?
Disney has had quite the feud with lawmakers over the past several months. After expressing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill and Disney’s goal to get the law repealed, a bill was introduced and passed in the Florida government to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). The RCID is a special district under which Disney has operated for over 50 years, which essentially has let it have a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando and function as its own county. The district is set to be repealed under Florida law in 2023, but what will happen next? We’ve got some updates.
Bay News 9
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDW News Today
Disney Files Permit for Construction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom
Disney has filed a notice of commencement permit with Orange County, Florida likely for the construction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. The Splash Mountain address is on the permit and it contracts Balfour Beatty Construction LLC. Balfour was previously contracted for the now-canceled Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge and delayed Play! Pavilion.
Osceola County sales tax referendum could be tossed out depending on new lawsuit
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As voters begin to weigh in on the November election across the Sunshine State, the results of one Osceola County ballot referendum could be in jeopardy if a newly filed lawsuit prevails. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The suit, filed by state...
multihousingnews.com
Bainbridge Cos. Breaks Ground on Orlando Property
The company is funding the development through a $65.3 million construction loan from Pinnacle Financial Partners. Bainbridge Cos. has broken ground on Bainbridge World Center, a 341-unit luxury community in Orlando, Fla. To fund the new development, the company has secured a $65.3 million construction loan originated by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Yardi Matrix data indicates.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
RELATED PEOPLE
westorlandonews.com
Sold: The Addison at Clermont
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of The Addison at Clermont – a Class A+ multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Clermont, Florida. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 19.34 acre +/- site. Consisting of 15 residential buildings, this garden-style community is comprised of 230 units averaging 1,111 square feet.
Peach Valley Cafe to Significantly Expand Central Florida Footprint
After the brand’s 8th store opens in Maitland, Mr. Holm plans to open three more locations in the area—one in Celebration, another in Lake Mary, and a third about an hour and a half away, in Gainesville.
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
volusia.org
Score another win for conservation efforts in Volusia County!
Volusia Forever, the St. Johns River Water Management District and City of Ormond Beach joined forces to purchase 18.5 acres of conservation lands along the Tomoka River. This parcel will expand the city’s Riverbend Nature Park and will be used for passive recreation in the future. It will be owned jointly by the city and county, with the city managing the site.
WESH
Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail
There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
click orlando
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
positivelyosceola.com
County leadership considers next move for residents of Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee
Osceola County continues to consider what the next step will be for Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, a senior living community that, for the second time in 5 years, has experienced large-scale flooding due to the impact of a hurricane to nearby Shingle Creek. The community was placed under a...
villages-news.com
Developer’s nominees continue to dominate powerful boards in The Villages
The Developer’s nominees will continue to dominate the most powerful boards in The Villages. The names of the nominees were unveiled Thursday in a landowner nomination meeting at Everglades Recreation Center. The nominees are already serving on the boards. The nominees are:. Village Center Community Development District Board. Robert...
‘That’s not good’: Homeowners feel burned by solar power promises
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando homeowner feels burned by a solar energy company that charged $55,000 for a system that didn’t deliver promised savings on his power bill. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich interviewed Brett Jaffee about his solar panels at his home near downtown Orlando. Jaffee thought the...
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
Comments / 1