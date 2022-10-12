ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Reedy Creek Improvement District’s Bond Rating Remains on ‘Negative Watch’ While Facing Dissolution

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
allears.net

Disney or DeSantis: Who Will Be in Control When the Reedy Creek District Is Dissolved?

Disney has had quite the feud with lawmakers over the past several months. After expressing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill and Disney’s goal to get the law repealed, a bill was introduced and passed in the Florida government to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). The RCID is a special district under which Disney has operated for over 50 years, which essentially has let it have a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando and function as its own county. The district is set to be repealed under Florida law in 2023, but what will happen next? We’ve got some updates.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
WDW News Today

Disney Files Permit for Construction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom

Disney has filed a notice of commencement permit with Orange County, Florida likely for the construction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. The Splash Mountain address is on the permit and it contracts Balfour Beatty Construction LLC. Balfour was previously contracted for the now-canceled Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge and delayed Play! Pavilion.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

Bainbridge Cos. Breaks Ground on Orlando Property

The company is funding the development through a $65.3 million construction loan from Pinnacle Financial Partners. Bainbridge Cos. has broken ground on Bainbridge World Center, a 341-unit luxury community in Orlando, Fla. To fund the new development, the company has secured a $65.3 million construction loan originated by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Yardi Matrix data indicates.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
westorlandonews.com

Sold: The Addison at Clermont

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of The Addison at Clermont – a Class A+ multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Clermont, Florida. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 19.34 acre +/- site. Consisting of 15 residential buildings, this garden-style community is comprised of 230 units averaging 1,111 square feet.
CLERMONT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Linus Business#Orlando Business Journal#Idr#Truist Bank#Duke Energy#Walt Disney World#Rcid
volusia.org

Score another win for conservation efforts in Volusia County!

Volusia Forever, the St. Johns River Water Management District and City of Ormond Beach joined forces to purchase 18.5 acres of conservation lands along the Tomoka River. This parcel will expand the city’s Riverbend Nature Park and will be used for passive recreation in the future. It will be owned jointly by the city and county, with the city managing the site.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail

There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
villages-news.com

Developer’s nominees continue to dominate powerful boards in The Villages

The Developer’s nominees will continue to dominate the most powerful boards in The Villages. The names of the nominees were unveiled Thursday in a landowner nomination meeting at Everglades Recreation Center. The nominees are already serving on the boards. The nominees are:. Village Center Community Development District Board. Robert...
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy