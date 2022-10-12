Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuitDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Police issue arrest warrant in 2006 Aurora cold case homicideHeather WillardAurora, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Related
EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues
We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
Five candidates battle over three Parker Town Council seats
(Parker, Colo.) Parker voters will choose between five candidates for three town council seats in November. Three of the five candidates seeking the four-year terms are incumbents.
Neighbor vs. community: County seeks 'adverse possession' of land after homeowner blocks creek access to park visitors
KITTREDGE, Colo. — Neighbors in this quaint community are divided over a property dispute between Jefferson County and a homeowner who blocked access to a creek she claims runs through her private property. Visitors to Kittredge Community Park have had access to Bear Creek for 35 years through a...
denvergazette.com
Arapahoe clerk’s ‘toxic,’ ‘hostile’ work environment | Jimmy Sengenberger
When Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez took office in 2019, Michele Peterson had already worked in the elections division for 10 years. “I had always planned on retiring from the county, not leaving at 60 years of age,” she reflected. “I didn’t want to leave. I loved my job. I loved making a difference and helping voters.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora Mayor: city is strong, but has challenges
The leader of Colorado's most diverse city says Aurora is strong but also has some challenges. Mayor Mike Coffman presented his State of the City address Thursday at the Rotary Club of Aurora. Coffman focused his remarks on public safety, affordable housing, homelessness and water conservation."I fundamentally believe that Aurora has a very bright future. We have challenges like every other city. But Aurora is unique. We find solutions," said Coffman. "I'm happy to report to you today that the state of the city of Aurora continues to be strong."While Coffman says the city is strong, many residents can point out...
coloradosun.com
Amendment D: Colorado’s governor would be empowered to reassign judges to newly created judicial district
When lawmakers created a new judicial district in 2020 to account for population growth, they didn’t specify how to appoint judges in the new district — and the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give exact directions, either. Amendment D is a one-time measure that would amend the state Constitution...
Sedalia faces crucial water system tax hike
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer than 100 people in the unincorporated community of Sedalia could face a property tax increase to help ensure they have better water service.
broomfieldleader.com
Butterfly Pavilion raises $5.5M for Broomfield facility
The Butterfly Pavilion has raised $5.5 million in private donations for its new facility in Broomfield, but still needs around $30 million to complete the development, said Janet McFarland Burlile, the pavilion’s vice president of donor relations. “We really started in earnest in about 2019 — the campaign itself...
IN THIS ARTICLE
douglas.co.us
Your new connection to US 85 is open!
Residents in Northwest Douglas County – your new route to US 85 is open!. The Waterton Road Extension – from Rampart Range Road to US 85 – opened this morning right after the Board of Douglas County Commissioners gathered with members of the Sterling Ranch Community Authority Board and the Sterling Ranch Development Company to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
sentinelcolorado.com
COLORADO VOTES 2022: Coroner Kelly Lear, now a Democrat, faces challenge from Ron Bouchard
Kelly Lear, an 18-year veteran of the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, is seeking re-election this fall, opposed by Republican microscopist Ron Bouchard. Bouchard did not return his Sentinel survey. His campaign website says he is running to bring greater transparency to the office. He said he wants to “elucidate the root cause of deaths associated with global COVID-19 pandemic” and investigate cases of “sudden adult death syndrome,” a diagnosis that vaccine skeptics have claimed without evidence is being used to hide the true nature of vaccine-related deaths.
milehighcre.com
McWhinney Breaks Ground on Precision Industrial at Centerra
McWhinney has broken ground on 164,000 square feet of Class-A industrial space in Loveland. Known as Precision Industrial, the 11.6-acre site is located just off Crossroads Boulevard and I-25 in Loveland. The site is part of Centerra, a 3,000-acre master-planned community developed by McWhinney at the intersection of I-25 and U.S. Hwy. 34.
Voters weigh three candidates for DougCo’s top law enforcement job
From left: Darren Weekly, Darren Hill and Mike Phibbs.(Courtesy the candidates) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two controversial topics — red flag laws and school safety — dominate the three-way race for Douglas County sheriff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coloradonewsline.com
Kirkmeyer repeats false Colorado oil and gas claims in 8th District debate against Caraveo
The candidates vying to become the first representative of Colorado’s new, highly competitive 8th Congressional District raced through a variety of hot-button issues in their first and only scheduled debate on Thursday. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican and a longtime fixture in Weld County politics, used the debate,...
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
Denver sends corrected voting booklet after errors found
The Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office is issuing an updated local ballot mailer that corrects errors in the initial booklet that was already mailed to voters. This will be sent to voters "ASAP" with the corrected information. The clerk & recorder's office said that the initial booklet contained errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, and omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The officer said that the comments for those two were "received prior to deadline.""Those constraints are an explanation, but they are not an excuse. As the elected Clerk...
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Xcel Energy customers pay extra each month to help others
Utility rates have once again increased and there's another charge Xcel Energy Customers may notice. Or may not."I was shocked I was shocked. Now I don't mind donating money but I wanna donate who I wanna donate," said Joseph Duncan, an Arvada resident and Xcel Energy customer. Duncan is talking about the Energy Assistance charge on his utility bill. The state passed legislation last year allowing the charge, which gives energy assistance to low-income individuals. While he's been paying the charge for the last year, he didn't notice until he got his bill last month. "Most people just look at...
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit
The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 million
(Fort Collins, Colo.) Nectar Equities LLC paid $12.9 million for a four-building industrial complex in Fort Collins. The 73,170-square-foot Plum Tree Plaza, located at 2573,2579, 2601 and 2607 Midpoint Drive, was built in the late 1990s by WW Reynolds Cos. The property is 100% leased to four tenants and anchored by Larimer County government and life sciences company Indivior.
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
Comments / 0