The leader of Colorado's most diverse city says Aurora is strong but also has some challenges. Mayor Mike Coffman presented his State of the City address Thursday at the Rotary Club of Aurora. Coffman focused his remarks on public safety, affordable housing, homelessness and water conservation."I fundamentally believe that Aurora has a very bright future. We have challenges like every other city. But Aurora is unique. We find solutions," said Coffman. "I'm happy to report to you today that the state of the city of Aurora continues to be strong."While Coffman says the city is strong, many residents can point out...

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO