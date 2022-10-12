Read full article on original website
Family and friends attend wake of 25-year-old dancer from Floral Park
Loved ones gathered in Floral Park Friday to remember the life of a local dancer. A wake for Delanie Fekert was held at Dalton Funeral Home. The 25-year-old was killed in a crash while riding with a friend in a Boston Uber. Fekert's funeral will be held on Saturday.
3 Store Clerks Charged In Nassau County Underage Alcohol/Tobacco Sales Detail
Three store clerks were charged in connection with an underage drinking and tobacco sales operation on Long Island. The detail took place on Thursday, Oct. 13 throughout Nassau County. The following people were arrested as a result of the operation:. Iqbal Asim, age 30, of Bethpage allegedly sold a vaping...
Planning Board adopts final scope of review for Riverhead Logistics Center
In a 3-0 vote, with Chairperson Joann Waski and Member George Nunnaro absent, the Riverhead Planning Board last week voted to adopt the final scoping statement for the 641,000-square-foot Riverhead Logistics Center on Middle Road in Calverton. The final scope details the required environmental review for the project. The applicant’s...
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
On the edge: Coastal engineering experts discuss upper wall plan for village country club
As the clubhouse facility at Port Jefferson Country Club dangles precariously upon the edge of the East Beach bluff, coastal engineers are discussing a proper course of action. Coastal erosion has encroached dangerously near the clubhouse facility which, without intervention, could fall off the cliff within years. The Village of...
Man Shot on Townhouse Road
A man was shot and wounded in Huntington Station Thursday night, Suffolk police said Friday. He was shot in the hip but was not seriously injured. Police said the shooting of the man, who is in his 20s, was not random. It occurred about 6:15 Read More ...
New York State Police conduct Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in Oyster Bay, North Hempstead
BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Bolla Market – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Hicksville Fuel – Newbridge Road, Hicksville, NY 11801. Exxon Mobile – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Sunoco Gas Station...
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property
A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
Suffolk County Police Department to hold property auction Oct. 19
The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and select property on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Among the items being auctioned include jewelry, watches, tools, landscaping equipment, electronics, iPhones and more. Participants must be at least 18-years-old to bid. All items are sold in “as is” condition and must be purchased with cash. Call 631-852-6308 for further information..
Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
Yaphank residents frustrated with plan to bring new waste transfer station to the area
The company Winter Brothers Waste Systems wants to build a waste transfer station across the street from the Brookhaven Town Landfill.
Police Cite Southampton Village Senior Citizen for Garage Sale Offense
Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
Police: Man accused of exposing himself at Suffolk County Community College
The incident happened in a bathroom on the Ammerman Campus last week on Oct. 5.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Developer Pulls Apartment Project in Greenlawn
The developer who wanted to build 260 apartments in Greenlawn withdrew the proposal Wednesday but said they plan to resubmit the proposal later. Engel Burman principal Steven Krieger said that the company is withdrawing their proposal as it gathers “additional comments from the surrounding community Read More ...
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays
Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window. The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
Sunrise Highway reopens in both directions in Bohemia following accident
There is no word yet on when it will reopen.
Suffolk DA: Bay Shore teen faces charges as an adult in shooting of guest at baby shower
Javier Soto is accused of shooting the uncle of a woman whose baby shower he was attending at a Bay Shore home.
