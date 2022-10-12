ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Man Shot on Townhouse Road

A man was shot and wounded in Huntington Station Thursday night, Suffolk police said Friday. He was shot in the hip but was not seriously injured. Police said the shooting of the man, who is in his 20s, was not random. It occurred about 6:15 Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property

A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
BAY SHORE, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Suffolk County Police Department to hold property auction Oct. 19

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and select property on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Among the items being auctioned include jewelry, watches, tools, landscaping equipment, electronics, iPhones and more. Participants must be at least 18-years-old to bid. All items are sold in “as is” condition and must be purchased with cash. Call 631-852-6308 for further information..
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
syossetadvance.com

Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
OYSTER BAY, NY
27east.com

Police Cite Southampton Village Senior Citizen for Garage Sale Offense

Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Developer Pulls Apartment Project in Greenlawn

The developer who wanted to build 260 apartments in Greenlawn withdrew the proposal Wednesday but said they plan to resubmit the proposal later. Engel Burman principal Steven Krieger said that the company is withdrawing their proposal as it gathers “additional comments from the surrounding community Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays

Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window. The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
