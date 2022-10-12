ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rookie NFL Quarterback, Seventh-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Make First Start This Sunday

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MP9pr_0iWL1DX500

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday.

Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely start for the AFC East franchise in Week 6.

Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday, but will not be good to go by Sunday. Backup Teddy Bridgewater, meanwhile, is still in concussion protocol.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters this Wednesday that he is planning to start Skylar Thompson, even if Bridgewater is cleared by Sunday.

"Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says he plans to start Skylar Thompson at QB Sunday vs. Vikings. If Teddy Bridgewater is cleared from protocol this weekend, he would likely backup Skylar per McDaniel who noted Teddy will be w/ trainers today and potentially limited practice tomorrow," said Cameron Wolfe.

This is probably the last thing Skylar Thompson was expecting during his rookie year.

Thompson is a seventh-round draft pick out of Kansas State. He played five seasons for the Wildcats. During that span, Thompson threw for 7,124 yards and 42 touchdowns and 16 picks. He also picked up 1,087 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.

The seventh-round pick will be starting for the Dolphins on Sunday.

Comments / 20

Oscar Wild
3d ago

Skylar will be OK. as long as he has the offensive line to help out with the defense. I am going to the game with my daughter. I believe that it's not only the quarterbacks fault. they say it is a team!!! I'm hoping for a win 🏆

Reply
6
Eldorado McMurtry
3d ago

They tried to do this to sabotage the Miami Dolphins but I hope the youngster proves he can lead the team against pro competition.

Reply
6
Deke Rivers
3d ago

if people think Thompson is an afterthought & can't play at this level, rhey are in for a shock. He can play

Reply
10
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans

Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#Concussion#Kansas State#American Football#Wildcats#Dolphins
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season

If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
NFL
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
446
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy