Rookie NFL Quarterback, Seventh-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Make First Start This Sunday

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday.

Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely start for the AFC East franchise in Week 6.

Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday, but will not be good to go by Sunday. Backup Teddy Bridgewater, meanwhile, is still in concussion protocol.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters this Wednesday that he is planning to start Skylar Thompson, even if Bridgewater is cleared by Sunday.

"Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says he plans to start Skylar Thompson at QB Sunday vs. Vikings. If Teddy Bridgewater is cleared from protocol this weekend, he would likely backup Skylar per McDaniel who noted Teddy will be w/ trainers today and potentially limited practice tomorrow," said Cameron Wolfe.

This is probably the last thing Skylar Thompson was expecting during his rookie year.

Thompson is a seventh-round draft pick out of Kansas State. He played five seasons for the Wildcats. During that span, Thompson threw for 7,124 yards and 42 touchdowns and 16 picks. He also picked up 1,087 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.

The seventh-round pick will be starting for the Dolphins on Sunday.