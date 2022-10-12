ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Reportedly Bans Ex-Buckeye All-American For Stealing Practice Tape

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177z0r_0iWL1CeM00

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State Football is known for producing NFL talent, Heisman Trophy finalists, and numerous award winners each year.

However, one of the program's own former All-Americans was reportedly involved in a 2021 legal battle with the university over stealing unauthorized practice film.

In a report that surfaced today from "Meet at Midfield," former Buckeye Kirk Barton as well as associate Ken Stickney have had their Athletics media credentials stripped for the "foreseeable future."

In an email sent from Ohio State spokesperson Jerry Emig to arbitrator Robert Glickman covering the situation, Emig wrote:

"The actions of Barton and Stickney in August of 2021 were a direct violation of Ohio State's closed football practice policy. They were also uniquely problematic because of the improper and dishonest manner in which they gained access to these closed practices. They compromised the spirit of journalistic integrity by exposing team formations, schemes and personnel changes."

"I can confirm that Barton and Stickney will not receive Athletics media credentials for the foreseeable future. In light of the actions of Barton and Stickney, Ohio State will assess the approved credentials for all Buckeye Scoop writers/photographers/videographers, and it's possible that some credentials will be revoked."

Buckeye Scoop is the website that Barton and Stickney created alongside Marc Givler, who has left the site and launched his own page, Buckeye Huddle.

While the legal battle has concluded, Barton and Stickney have continued to push Buckeye Scoop as a place to view insider information related to the program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offers Fast-Rising 2025 Running Back Ousmane Kromah, OSU Commits Take to Social Media to Help Push for Five-star DE Damon Wilson

Ohio State has expressed interest in a fast-rising running back in the class of 2025. Georgia prospect Ousmane Kromah was offered by Ohio State on Friday, as running backs coach Tony Alford stopped by Lee County High School (Leesburg, Georgia) to extend the offer personally. While the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Kromah...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play at noon two days before Halloween, according to Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State is on a bye week after defeating Michigan State 49-20 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF

Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes

Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Barton, OH
MLive

Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State

It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Ohio State is better than Alabama, Georgia

The 2022 college football season has officially reached its halfway point, and the list of College Football Playoff contenders continues to shrink. Georgia tops the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, but both Ohio State and SEC rival Alabama follow close behind. Of those teams, the Buckeyes may just be the best of them, and the best in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Buckeye State#American Football#College Football#All Americans#Athletics#Ohio State
Gator Country

Dijon Johnson commits to the Florida Gators over Miami and Ohio State

The Florida Gators picked up their 22nd commitment on Thursday and their second commitment of the afternoon from an in-state prospect. Defensive back Dijon Johnson (6-1, 190, Tampa, FL. Wharton) committed to the Florida Gators over Ohio State and Miami on Thursday. Johnson who’s a former Ohio State commit visited...
GAINESVILLE, FL
NBC4 Columbus

High school football scores and highlights for Week 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week nine of the Ohio high school football regular season is here as teams across Central Ohio make a push to get in the playoffs and improve their seeding in the postseason. Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
athleticbusiness.com

Ex-Student-Athlete Sues Bloom-Carroll Over Former AD's Alleged Abuse

Bloom-Carroll High School, where Chad Little had served as athletic director for 17 years despite recent accusations of sexual misconduct, is now the target of a lawsuit filed by a former girls' basketball player at the center of those accusations. As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, the lawsuit filed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
446
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy