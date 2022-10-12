ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California delays decision to list Joshua tree as threatened

By SOPHIE AUSTIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJ5iF_0iWL18Ch00
FILE—A Joshua tree is silhouetted in front of the Bobcat Fire at sunset Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Juniper Hills, Calif. California again pushed back its decision to list the western Joshua tree as threatened after a unanimous vote Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 by the Fish and Game Commission. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California again pushed back its decision on whether to list the western Joshua tree as threatened after a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Fish and Game Commission.

The decision to move back the vote until at least February comes months after the commission deadlocked on whether the native desert plant should be protected under the California Endangered Species Act. Since the tree is still under consideration to be listed as threatened, no one can remove it without authorization from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Before the commission’s split vote in June, the Department of Fish and Wildlife sent letters to Indigenous tribes with traditional ties to the area where the western Joshua trees live. That outreach resulted in six responses from tribal nations, said Director Chuck Bonham. In August, tribal members talked about the cultural and ecological significance of the tree on a Zoom call with Bonham and others.

“I actually would love more time to keep the conversation alive with the nations themselves,” Bonham said.

In 2019, the Center for Biological Diversity petitioned for the tree to be listed as threatened in order to protect it from hotter temperatures, intensifying drought and development threats.

Commissioners said they need more time to hear from tribal leaders and to allow tribal governments to consult again before the commission can make a final decision.

Samantha Murray, president of the Fish and Game Commission, said Wednesday she hopes there’s a legislative alternative that would offer similar protections for the western Joshua tree to those required under the California Endangered Species Act.

“I really hope we’re talking about meaningful protections,” Murray said.

___

Sophie Austin is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joshua Tree, CA
State
California State
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Austin
Person
Samantha Murray
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are highly praised by their absolutely delicious food and good service. Here's what made it on the list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
KTLA

California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags

Plastic produce bags will soon be a thing of the past for California grocery shoppers. The state will effectively ban plastic produce bags from supermarkets after a new bill, SB 1046, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30 Alternatively, stores must replace the bags with either paper bags or compostable bags, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison, officials said. He died and officials are investigating the death as a homicide. Lutts also was seriously injured and taken to an outside hospital, while Smith was moved to an isolation unit while the case is investigated. Coleman had been serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole from Yolo County assault and robbery charges after two previous burglary convictions. While in prison he was sentenced to an additional 12 years for voluntary manslaughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
546K+
Post
558M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy