ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
msu.edu

MSU Museum secures grant from State of Michigan Arts and Culture Council

MSU Museum has been awarded a grant of $24,000 from the State of Michigan Arts and Culture Council. The grant was awarded through the MACC peer review process and was one of 639 applications to compete for MACC fiscal year 2023 funding. The grant will allow the museum to present an exhibition and public programming that explores the myriad ways the sounds of religion permeate our daily lives.
EAST LANSING, MI
msu.edu

MSU Sociology professors Tom Dietz and Linda Kalof celebrated with a two-day workshop on Ecocultural Studies

In celebration of the careers and retirement of University Distinguished Professor Tom Dietz and MSU Sociology Professor Linda Kalof, MSU Sociology is presenting a two day workshop on Ecocultural Studies. In 2003, Drs. Tom Dietz and Linda Kalof were hired at Michigan State University’s Sociology Department and initiated the Ecocultural...
EAST LANSING, MI
msu.edu

DeWitt Farmers Market nearing end of 2022 season

Rain or shine, the DeWitt Farmers Market welcomes the community to visit and shop from local vendors. Little does the community know how great of an impact they make on local vendors, their families, but also themselves. The market began June 7 and will continue through October 18. Every Tuesday...
DEWITT, MI
msu.edu

Kanye West supporter stirs progressives’ protest at MSU

Two political groups faced off Oct. 13 at Michigan State’s Business College Complex on Shaw. The catalyst was an appearance by conservative political activist Candace Owens. MSU’s chapter of Turning Point USA booked Owens in early September and opposition began bubbling. It reached the boiling point when Owens recently supported antisemitc remarks by rapper Kanye “Ye” West.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
City
Coloma, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Oregon Township, MI
State
Virginia State
City
Dewitt, MI
State
Oregon State
City
Portland, MI
City
Milford, MI
City
Rochester, MI
msu.edu

College of Music kicks-off seventh annual Taylor Johnston Early Music Series

Virtuoso guest artists and acclaimed ensembles performing music of the Renaissance and Baroque eras will take the stage at MSU Fairchild Theatre beginning in early October as the MSU College of Music kicks off the 2022-2023 Taylor Johnston Early Music Series. Now in its seventh year, the annual series presents three separate performances of historically informed music that are unique to mid-Michigan venues.
EAST LANSING, MI
msu.edu

South Lansing Public Library Moves Toward a “New Normal”

A visit to the library is usually something that people take for granted because they never had to worry about having it taken away. However, after COVID-19 hit, visits to the library had to be modified for the safety of others. Two years later, South Lansing Library is returning to normal.
LANSING, MI
msu.edu

DeWitt homecoming goes on despite loss of football game

This year, DeWitt High School had to take a different approach to its Oct. 7 homecoming festivities. Heading into week eight of the boys varsity football season, the DeWitt Panthers were matched up against the Okemos Wolves at Memorial Stadium for the homecoming game. Okemos, however, had to cancel the remainder of its varsity football season because of injuries and a young team.
DEWITT, MI
msu.edu

13th year of perennial West Circle Series begins

The 13th season of the College of Music’s beloved Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series begins with a musical celebration featuring the best of the Baroque era Monday, Oct. 17th at 7:30 p.m. in Fairchild Theatre. Best of the Baroque will focus on the works of three composers...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy