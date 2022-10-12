Rihanna is still one of our favorite fashionistas and her latest look is certainly one for the books!. Last night, the 34-year-old Bajan beauty was spotted out and about in New York City sporting a vintage look that was everything! For her night out, she wore a vintage silver Clench jersey supporting the number 25 on the front. She paired the look with Diesel jeans and Balenciaga sunglasses and a Balenciaga bag. She added a silver chocker necklace and wore her hair in a cute up ‘do with spikey bangs that framed her face.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO