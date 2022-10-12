ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

fox44news.com

Epiphanies New Works Festival running through Oct. 16

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco event promises cutting-edge performances by emerging playwrights. The Epiphanies New Works Festival is also an opportunity to view works which in some cases have never been seen by a live audience. Out of 300 performance submissions, the committe has selected the four which are presented throughout the festival.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Local veterans to be honored at Killeen ceremony

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming ceremony will recognize local veterans’ services to the Central Texas community and to our country. Congressman John Carter (TX-31) will host the 8th annual Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Those recognized in this year’s ceremony include:...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation

TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

BOTW: Chaparral HS Bobcat Band

Killeen (FOX 44) — The newest band in Central Texas it the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week. Killeen’s Chaparral High School Bobcat Band is lead by Bass Deese, David Stuart, Katie Blalock, and Kell Harris. There are 107 members in the band, with two Drum Majors: Ashley...
KILLEEN, TX
Larry Lease

Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort Hood

The Defense Department plans to rename Fort Hood and other bases commemorating the Confederacy.Pete Alexopoulos/Unsplash. Killeen is home to the army base Fort Hood, and the community has become split over the decision to rename the base. Supporters of renaming it say it's time, while those against it say it's an example of "cancel culture." NBC 5 reports that the base is being renamed by the Department of Defense in honor of the Army's first four-star general.
KILLEEN, TX
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)

Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas

When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Draft of downtown plan headed to Waco Plan Commission

Waco residents still have time to weigh in on a plan that will inform everything in downtown Waco from its lampposts and benches to sidewalks and parking options. Kimley-Horn, a national design firm tasked with creating the Downtown Implementation Plan for the city, will roll out a first draft of the plan during the Waco Plan Commission’s next meeting, which has not yet been scheduled. The plan will apply to the area bordered by Columbus Avenue, 11th Street, University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Preview of renovated Waco Suspension Bridge

The Waco Suspension Bridge closed in October 2020 and has remained closed, but will open temporarily for this weekend's Ironman triathlon on Oct. 15-16, 2022. So far, the contractor has overseen the replacement of the bridge’s suspension cables, anchors and most of its decking, which was originally wooden.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Ironman Waco: Information on road closures, delays for Saturday, Oct. 15

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ironman Waco triathlon is Saturday, October 15, 2022. Below are interactive maps of the events, followed by a chart that explains the road closures and delays you can expect in downtown Waco and beyond. EVENT MAPS:. The 26.2-mile run course crosses the Brazos River multiple...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: October 14, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni and Friends Association presented two prestigious awards. Mandy Loftin-Conner is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. And Killian Hutchison of Waco, was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Leader Award. The Charles Patterson Cavaliers swept the KISD Middle School Cross...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Smelscer Plumbing BOTW: China Spring Cougar Band

Waco (FOX 44) — The China Spring Cougar Band are the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week for Oct. 13th. The 167-member band is directed by Marc Nichelson, Joshua Ready, Tami Bott, Rachel Berg, Ian Mitchell, and Sam Silver. The Drum Majors are Kaitlynn Dickerson, Allison Martin, Thomas Sepeda,...
WACO, TX

