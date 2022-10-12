ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

KCPD investigating homicide on E. 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7000 block of East 113 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights. UPDATE: After being called to the 7100 block of E. 112th Street, police said a citizen flagged...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Late-night crash on 71 Highway and I-435 leads to critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound US 71 Highway near Interstate 435 left three people with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel on southbound US 71 Highway for unknown reasons and without any lights on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Rescue dog saves family in Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A rescue dog helped residents at an Overland Park house escape a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 15500 block of Valley View Drive around 12:30 p.m. Residents at the home said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. When they went to check on the dog, they noticed heavy smoke coming from beneath a bathroom door.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a fatality crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 1100 Road. Authorities say the crash involved a pickup truck and a combine. No information about the victim has been...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

One person dead in Wayne Avenue homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has reported a homicide Friday evening. Officers responded to the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue about 7:30 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, law enforcement found a victim lying outside and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
GRANDVIEW, MO

