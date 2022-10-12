Read full article on original website
KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Avenue
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after a man was found dead in a garage Saturday morning.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide on E. 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7000 block of East 113 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights. UPDATE: After being called to the 7100 block of E. 112th Street, police said a citizen flagged...
KCPD investigating deadly shooting near 113th street
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday morning on East 113th street in the Ruskin Heights area.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
KCTV 5
Late-night crash on 71 Highway and I-435 leads to critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound US 71 Highway near Interstate 435 left three people with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel on southbound US 71 Highway for unknown reasons and without any lights on.
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
fox4kc.com
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
KCTV 5
Rescue dog saves family in Overland Park house fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A rescue dog helped residents at an Overland Park house escape a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 15500 block of Valley View Drive around 12:30 p.m. Residents at the home said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. When they went to check on the dog, they noticed heavy smoke coming from beneath a bathroom door.
KCTV 5
One dead following crash in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a fatality crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 1100 Road. Authorities say the crash involved a pickup truck and a combine. No information about the victim has been...
KCPD reports serious injures in crash that closes SB I-435 at 87th Street
Kansas City police closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 435 at East 87th Street because of a crash involving multiple vehicles.
KCK neighbors fed up after multiple fires at abandoned apartment complex
The Rosedale Ridge Apartments sit near the intersection of S. Mill and S. 24th Streets. The three fires have kept Kansas City, Kansas firefighters busy for two days.
Mobile home fire in KCK leaves 2 dead
A fire in a mobile home in Kansas City, Kansas, killed two people Tuesday.
Missing 13-year-old teen found safe, KCPD say
Kansas City police said the missing 13-year-old teen had been located and is safe
KCTV 5
One person dead in Wayne Avenue homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has reported a homicide Friday evening. Officers responded to the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue about 7:30 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, law enforcement found a victim lying outside and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting at 80th, Wayne
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Friday night that occurred near 80th Street and Wayne Avenue.
KCTV 5
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
Man dead, another injured in Grandview park shooting
Grandview police are investigating a double shooting at O'Donnell Park that killed one man and seriously injured a second victim.
Man dies in Kansas City shooting at 81st and Paseo, police say
A man died Thursday after a morning shooting near 81st Street and the Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
KCPD locates missing, endangered 13-year-old
UPDATE: Police have safely located the 13-year-old boy who was said to have last been seen around 5 p.m. Friday.
