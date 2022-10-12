OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A rescue dog helped residents at an Overland Park house escape a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 15500 block of Valley View Drive around 12:30 p.m. Residents at the home said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. When they went to check on the dog, they noticed heavy smoke coming from beneath a bathroom door.

