Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police say
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortune
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen
A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
Bexar County off-duty deputy arrested, found with cocaine inside vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on Saturday regarding an overnight arrest involving an off-duty deputy. Sheriff Salazar said that days ago, investigators intercepted phone calls from an inmate and a woman who were making plans for the woman to meet up with an off-duty deputy and exchange drugs.
Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes
SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue. Authorities said the man...
Bexar County judge pays fine for bringing loaded handgun to San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Bexar County judge was forced to pay a fine after bringing a loaded handgun to San Antonio International Airport last month. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez paid a close to $2,500 civil penalty after a handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found in her carry-on luggage.
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
Alleged serial robber taken into custody by SAPD
SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening. According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.
SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a Northwest side hookah lounge turned deadly with over 60 shots fired, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday near Sunset Haven Street and Babcock Road. According to SAPD, a...
An alleged fake attorney scheme involving migrant cases leaves two local men with federal charges
SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Department of Justice is bringing charges against two San Antonio-area men for allegedly conspiring in an attorney impersonation scheme, according to a Department of Justice release. Court documents say multiple migrants were represented by the impersonator on "at least one Hundred different occasions." While...
San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly New Year's Day crash
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three years after his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father and his young daughter in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day, Cesar Gonzalez has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two other young victims were hurt when, according to authorities,...
Amid 'alarming increase' in SAPD officer suicides, city leaders say more must be done for first responders
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Officers' Association is addressing what it is calling an alarming increase in officer suicides, and city leaders say more must be done to help first responders. Recent numbers from the organization show that since February 2021, eight officers have died by suicide....
SAPD: Man found with zip tied wrists, two teens arrested after chase
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teens are now under arrest after a man at a west side motel was found with zip ties around his wrists. Officers went to a San Antonio Econo Lodge on Friday morning after an employee told them a man speaking only Spanish had walked into the front office saying he had been robbed. The victim told staff the two men who had robbed him had left in a white SUV.
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
Woman who called police while being chased, found shot in the head
(SAN ANTONIO, TX)– The San Antonio Police department is reporting that a woman who called them because someone was chasing her, was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. The call came in around 3:34 a.m. on Monday. While authorities were searching for the woman and her...
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
“What will it take to get him arrested?” Neighbors incensed by indecency
SAN ANTONIO — People in Highland Park are wondering when they will see an arrest in a series of events that has shocked the well-established neighborhood. The first indecent exposure incident was reported three weeks ago when a homeowner shared door-bell camera video with San Antonio Police. The camera...
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
Police: More than 60 rounds fired in hookah lounge parking lot, leaving one dead, one in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Police were in the area responding to another...
