San Antonio, TX

Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen

A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Alleged serial robber taken into custody by SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening. According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Man found with zip tied wrists, two teens arrested after chase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teens are now under arrest after a man at a west side motel was found with zip ties around his wrists. Officers went to a San Antonio Econo Lodge on Friday morning after an employee told them a man speaking only Spanish had walked into the front office saying he had been robbed. The victim told staff the two men who had robbed him had left in a white SUV.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
