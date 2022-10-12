Read full article on original website
Teams behind City Foundry, Old Rock house move ahead with plans for a new St. Louis concert venue
ST. LOUIS — A new Grand Center concert venue proposed by the developer behind City Foundry and the operator of the Old Rock House is moving ahead after a delay of several years. Developers are in the process of seeking city approvals for the new concert hall, called The...
Check out the current fall foliage map in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — We've all seen the colors on the leaves start to change over the last couple of weeks. While the colors are starting to pop just a bit more recently, we're still about 10 days away from peak fall colors. Every week, our friends at The Foliage...
Meal prep service to take over former Copper Pig restaurant on Macklind
ST. LOUIS — Since it was founded in 2016, ful., a subscription-based meal preparation service, has been providing St. Louisans weekly meals. Now, a new brick-and-mortar location and a new chef and owner, Chris Vomund, are bringing change to the business. Taking up shop at 4611 Macklind Ave., the...
Ice cream maker expands to North City: 'We want to see change happen'
ST. LOUIS — Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery, known for its specialty and alcohol-infused ice cream flavors, has big expansion plans. More locations of the business, with its first storefront opening in 2015, are slated to open in 2024 and 2025, with the company "securing real estate as we speak," said Tamara Keefe, the company's founder and owner.
Rams settlement money moved into higher-yielding account
ST. LOUIS — The hundreds of millions of dollars St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority got from a settlement with the Rams was moved to a higher-yielding account Thursday while the three parties continue to debate how to divide it. In a...
What the mayor says about St. Louis being labeled the 'least safe' city in the country
ST. LOUIS — Once again St. Louis is at the top of an unfortunate list as the country's most dangerous city. A recent study by WalletHub says St. Louis is the least safe community in America, and according to their report, it’s not particularly close. “We know the...
Free anti-crime conference seeks your ideas to make St. Louis streets safer
ST. LOUIS — When crime strikes, you hear about it. Community advocates are calling on you to join them in creating a safer St. Louis. The free, two-day anti-crime conference kicks off on Oct. 14 to brainstorm solutions. "I been here my whole life,” James Dickerson said. He...
Metro East resident pleads to club-goers after shooting outside nightclub
BROOKLYN, Illinois — For the past 25 years, Angela Bell has enjoyed living in the Village of Brooklyn, Illinois. "I feel safe. I feel comfortable," said Bell. Bell's home is down the street from exotic nightclubs and adult businesses. The retiree and great-grandma has gotten used to the loud...
'Seven Gates of Hell' rumored to transport visitors to underworld
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It’s time to check out our next Spooky Spot. Our Today in St. Louis team is going to different haunted places around St. Louis throughout the month of October. This time, we’re taking you to Collinsville, where a local legend has spread like “hellfire."...
Students get 'suited for success' for free at St. Louis Community College
ST. LOUIS — On Friday, a group of students walked into a room full of business attire at the Forest Park Campus. Students at St. Louis Community College will be in front of a number of employers for a big career fair next week so the Black Male Achievers (BMA) Program on campus is making sure they will look the part.
Topgolf begins construction on new venue in Midtown, 2nd St. Louis area location
ST. LOUIS — Topgolf announced it is working on it's second location in the St. Louis region. The new Midtown location will be on the corner of Chouteau and Compton Avenues. The three-story venue will feature 102 hitting bays, skyline views, food, drinks and plenty of entertainment. "Golf is...
26-year-old dies early Friday in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in a rear alley in the 3600 block on Montana Street in south St. Louis. St. Louis police said officers responded to a call for shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on Montana Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, where they found 26-year-old Tabitha Peppers of St. Louis shot in the head.
Man shot, killed in St. Louis neighborhood Saturday night
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis Saturday night. St. Louis police responded shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was not conscious...
Spacecraft will fly over St. Louis area before splashing down into Atlantic Ocean Friday
ST. LOUIS — If you have your eye to the sky Friday afternoon, you might see some interstellar travelers heading back home. At about 3:45 p.m., the SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew will be flying over the St. Louis area. Depending on where you are in the area, the spacecraft may be visible anywhere from 20 to 90 degrees above the horizon.
Ferguson FEMA Center closing next week; 2 remain open
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently next week, but two others in the St. Louis area will remain open. The center at the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson will close for the day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.
Residents concerned new Topgolf could bring unwanted traffic to Midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Topgolf is coming to Midtown St. Louis!. The developer said even though the venue will bring more than 400 jobs and is a big part of revitalizing the area, not everyone is happy about it. "It’s not much right now...but in about a year...the empty lot...
Teen shot in leg Friday in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was shot in the leg Friday in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood. St. Louis Metro police said the boy is in his early teens. The teen was found shot shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue. Police said the...
Byers' Beat: Does St. Louis have enough police officers? It depends who you ask
ST. LOUIS — Mount Exodus, as it’s known around St. Louis Police headquarters, is growing. It’s the pile of police uniforms officers turn in when they leave the department. A police source sent me a snapshot of it in January of this year. It was about seven...
Career Central: Transition to Position Career Expo and Happy Hour happens Oct. 20
ST. LOUIS — October is brimming with job opportunities and career advancement, and we've got some great leads all in one place for you. Job seekers: Mark your calendar for Oct. 20. Another Transition to Position Career Expo happens that day from 11: 30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. It's...
Man shot outside Brooklyn, Illinois, nightclub Friday morning
BROOKLYN, Ill. — A person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning outside a nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois. According to the Brooklyn Police Department, the victim was shot outside Roxy's, a nightclub located at 210 Madison Street in Brooklyn. Illinois State Police said it was requested to investigate...
