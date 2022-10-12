Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20
Football: 'Hopefully more touchdowns come': Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes' record books in 49-20 win at Michigan State
Football: Stroud's historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of season
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over Ohio
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Pizza and wings are stars at The Chase in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Randy LeMaster wanted to bring a big-city feel to downtown Jackson when he opened The Chase Sports Bar in July 2013. When he started, the vibe downtown wasn’t what it is today, he said. Officials have previously described it as ‘largely dead.’. Along with...
lansingcitypulse.com
Festival of the Macabre in REO Town
With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to indulge in the odd, strange, weird, scary and fun. And a REO Town business is doing just that all day Saturday. John and Jenifer Harris, owners of Voodoo's World of Oddtiques in the REO Town Marketplace, host their...
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
List: 2022 West Michigan trick-or-treat times, Halloween events
There are plenty of opportunities to get lots of candy and experience spooky decorations here in West Michigan.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Haunted House Showing How They Create Their Thrills
The season is here for all things spooky and haunted, and you can see that with all the haunts across Michigan in full swing. But, why should all the fun go to those who venture out late at night? Sure, that’s when vampires and ghosts linger, but scary stuff can happen during the day, too, especially around Halloween.
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Halloween treats from Heidi's Darn Good Cookies
SAGINAW, MI – Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is offering special Halloween cookies to treat yourself or someone else this spooky season. Customers can pre-order Halloween cookies and Halloween cookie pies until Wednesday, Oct. 26. Halloween cookies pies are $20, decorative sugar cookies are $30 a dozen and other cookies are $24 a dozen.
jtv.tv
Events of October 14, 15, and 16, 2022
Car Seat Check Ups. 1 PM to 3 PM. Jackson area families wanting to make sure their children travel safely can take advantage of a new program from the Jackson Fire Department (JFD). Firefighters have launched the Car Seat Inspection Program, which will have crews checking car seats once a month for the rest of 2022. The inspections are free and no prior sign-up is needed. Jackson families are welcome to visit the Central Fire Station, 518 N. Jackson St., for the checks today from 1 to 3 PM. Other dates: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 1-3 p.m. Firefighters request parents or guardians bring their children and car seats to the inspection. Crews will look to make sure the car seat is in proper working order, fastened to the vehicle correctly, and is a safe fit for the child. A limited number of car seat replacements are available for free if firefighters find a seat is unsafe.
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street 'Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
Did You See Who Visited Michigan's Famous Grand Hotel?
It was a very big weekend at Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel last week. Fans of the cult classic, "Somewhere in Time", got to spend a whole weekend at Michigan's famous hotel. A weekend dedicated to the 1980s film of the same name that was shot at The Grand Hotel and starred Jane Seymour and the late Christopher Reeve.
Two Of America's Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
Flint authors detail spooky ghost stories, true crime and more in new book
FLINT, MI - Ghosts, urban legends and mythologies have captured the imaginations of Genesee and Lapeer Counties for several decades. Flint authors Roxanne Rhoads and Joe Schipani have both pieced together these haunted stories in a book titled “Ghosts and Legends of Genesee & Lapeer Counties,” released on Aug. 29, and published by Arcadia Publishing Company.
WILX-TV
Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster's birthday this weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a birthday party for a monster - a gila monster to be exact. The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the 30th birthday of a Gila monster named Old Man. Old Man is pretty long-lived for his species. The record is 36-years in captivity. Gila...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
Jim Belushi's 'Blues Brothers' Line of Cannabis Officially Coming To Michigan
Jim Belushi is on a "Mission from God" - to bring his Blues Brothers strain of weed products to Michigan. That holy excursion will soon be a reality, as this Friday, he will officially launch it in Utica. John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd officially launched the Blues Brothers brand in...
3 of Michigan's most haunted lighthouses
As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
wcsx.com
What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?
Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
Wait… Is There REALLY A Hairy Trout In Michigan?
I saw a picture of a postcard pop up on my timeline on Facebook and immediately started laughing my butt off because I don't think I've ever seen anything as goofy as this. The picture is from the Fred Bear Museum in Grayling and the front features an Alaskan Furbearing Trout.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
