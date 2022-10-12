ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

Festival of the Macabre in REO Town

With Halloween just around the corner, it's the perfect time to indulge in the odd, strange, weird, scary and fun. And a REO Town business is doing just that all day Saturday. John and Jenifer Harris, owners of Voodoo's World of Oddtiques in the REO Town Marketplace, host their...
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Haunted House Showing How They Create Their Thrills

The season is here for all things spooky and haunted, and you can see that with all the haunts across Michigan in full swing. But, why should all the fun go to those who venture out late at night? Sure, that's when vampires and ghosts linger, but scary stuff can happen during the day, too, especially around Halloween.
PONTIAC, MI
jtv.tv

Events of October 14, 15, and 16, 2022

Car Seat Check Ups. 1 PM to 3 PM. Jackson area families wanting to make sure their children travel safely can take advantage of a new program from the Jackson Fire Department (JFD). Firefighters have launched the Car Seat Inspection Program, which will have crews checking car seats once a month for the rest of 2022. The inspections are free and no prior sign-up is needed. Jackson families are welcome to visit the Central Fire Station, 518 N. Jackson St., for the checks today from 1 to 3 PM. Other dates: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 1-3 p.m. Firefighters request parents or guardians bring their children and car seats to the inspection. Crews will look to make sure the car seat is in proper working order, fastened to the vehicle correctly, and is a safe fit for the child. A limited number of car seat replacements are available for free if firefighters find a seat is unsafe.
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Did You See Who Visited Michigan's Famous Grand Hotel?

It was a very big weekend at Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel last week. Fans of the cult classic, "Somewhere in Time", got to spend a whole weekend at Michigan's famous hotel. A weekend dedicated to the 1980s film of the same name that was shot at The Grand Hotel and starred Jane Seymour and the late Christopher Reeve.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster's birthday this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It's a birthday party for a monster - a gila monster to be exact. The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the 30th birthday of a Gila monster named Old Man. Old Man is pretty long-lived for his species. The record is 36-years in captivity. Gila...
LANSING, MI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
LANSING, MI
3 of Michigan's most haunted lighthouses

As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan's lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books "Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses" (2019) and "Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder" (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?

Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil's Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I'd have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan's interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn't have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Wait… Is There REALLY A Hairy Trout In Michigan?

I saw a picture of a postcard pop up on my timeline on Facebook and immediately started laughing my butt off because I don't think I've ever seen anything as goofy as this. The picture is from the Fred Bear Museum in Grayling and the front features an Alaskan Furbearing Trout.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing's Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. "Winter can be challenging for many," said Mayor Andy Schor. "I am asking...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

