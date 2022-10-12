Read full article on original website
This weekend’s picks at the 58th Chicago International Film Festival
DIR. Mo McRae (directorial debut); United States. Director, co-writer, producer Mo McRae attending in person for these screening. Starring Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Shamier Anderson, Lex Scott Davis and Justin Hartley. Synopsis: “A Lot of Nothing” is a wildly entertaining and humorous exploration of what people today do in...
Shattered Globe Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of ‘STEW’
Shattered Globe Theatre is pleased to launch its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere of “STEW,” Zora Howard’s Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed by Malkia Stampley, playing through October 22 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are currently available on at sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office.
Malcolm X Drive Naming Ceremony & Lecture featuring Ilyasah Shabazz
The United Afrikan Movement, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary, and community supporters welcome the public to the street sign unveiling and naming ceremony for Malcolm X Drive in Gary, with special guest Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. This event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of 25th and Malcolm X Drive (Ellis Ave). Ms. Shabazz will also deliver an address that evening during an event starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest (IUN), 3400 Broadway, hosted by the IUN Department of Minority Studies.
Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers
The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
Steppenwolf Theatre Company opens the world premiere adaptation of ‘1919’
Now Through October 29, 2022, in Steppenwolf’s new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell. Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ (SYA) world premiere of 1919, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s collection of luminous and searing poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore – and how this tragedy reverberates today. “1919” will play through October 29, 2022 – the second-ever production in Steppenwolf’s stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater,1646 N. Halsted St., in honor of Helen Zell – the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
A peek at some of the upcoming 58th Chicago International Film Festival screenings
Festival offers a few, free neighborhood selections and in-person and virtual screenings. King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones: Black Perspectives, City and State Documentary, Women in Cinema. DIR. Harriet Marin Jones; France, U.S. GENRES Historical, Social Commentary. One of the most powerful Chicagoans of the 20th Century, Edward Jones built...
Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project & 150 Media Stream Present Color In Motion An Activation and Installation￼￼
The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project at The University of Chicago’s Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts and 150 Media Stream present Color in Motion, a dance film featuring Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, on view through November 16, 2022 at 150 N Riverside Plaza, a commercial space that showcases the work of local and international artists, bringing art to everyday life.
13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More
CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
The Food Guy: Mindy's Bakery
One of Chicago’s best bakers recently closed her restaurant after 15 years of business, but she’s found a second wind, in the form of a bakery. Mindy Segal worked as a pastry chef at Charlie Trotter’s, Ambria and MK. Then she ran Hot Chocolate in Bucktown for more than a decade, closing it at the start of the pandemic. The plan was always to reopen a bakery, and she’s done just that, a few blocks away.
CBS News
Walter E. Smithe Jr., founder of Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design, dies at 86
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walter Edward Smithe Jr., the founder of Chicago's Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design, has died at the age of 86. The Smithe family announced that their patriarch died this past Sunday with his wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side. Smithe was born...
blockclubchicago.org
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
thelansingjournal.com
Honey Berry Cafe plans 2023 opening in Bakers Square building
LANSING, Ill. (October 11, 2022) – 3545 Ridge Road has sat vacant since Bakers Square abruptly shuttered in January of 2020. Now, Honey Berry Cafe is making plans to rehab the building and open in the spring of 2023. Honey Berry Cafe. With 10 locations nationwide, including five in...
CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moment of youthful fun is turning into a social media sensation for some Chicago Public Schools students.The kids at Murray Language Academy in Hyde Park cut loose to the tune "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic, during a "silent school party recently, where they all listened to the same music on headphones.The party with a big hit, as the talented kids sang along in the school gym.Maybe someday a new generation of kids will be singing their songs.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Rev. James Beath, 69
Rev. James D. Beath, 69, associate pastor of Divine Savior Parish in Norridge and formerly an assistant pastor at St. Barbara Parish in Brookfield, died Sept. 29, 2022. Father Beath was born on Sept. 3, 1953, in Chicago. He attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago, Niles College in Niles and the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein.
Culver’s CurderBurger is back!
CHICAGO — Cheese-lovers will have something to celebrate beginning Wednesday, October 12: the limited-time return of Culver’s April-Fool’s-Joke-turned-reality CurderBurger. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain first tempted patrons with the CurderBurger on October 15, 2021, also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The single day event helped 20% of its restaurants break sales records, and most locations […]
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Chicago: Pequod's Pizza
I did an IG poll asking followers for their recommendations on where to go for Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza. My foodie pal, Yuko, mentioned Pequod's, so we went to check it out!. There are two locations - one in Chicago, and the other in Morton Grove. Silly us went to...
Chicago Urban League to host Community Resource Fair on October 15
Get help with voter registration, driver’s license renewal, mental health concerns, vaccinations, financial literacy and much more. The Chicago Urban League is hosting a free Community Resource Fair on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 4510 S. Michigan Avenue. The public is invited to take advantage of a variety of services and resources, including:
Additional Special Guests Announced For 58th Chicago International Film Festival
Joining the Festival: Sarah Polley, Rev. Al Sharpton, director JD Dillard, and More. The Chicago International Film Festivalrecently announced new guests and details for its 58th edition, running October 12 – 23, 2022. Film screenings and programs will take place at theaters and venues across the city including AMC River East 21, the Music Box Theatre, the Gene Siskel Film Center, Austin Town Hall, the Hamilton Park Cultural Center in Englewood, and the Chicago History Museum.
