Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost

Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud

At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Activists demand Minneapolis councilmembers sign moratorium on homeless encampment clearings

By WCCO's Beret LeoneMINNEAPOLIS -- Activists pushing for a pause on homeless encampment evictions in Minneapolis were met with opposition Wednesday."It's clear that we have a problem here," said activist Paul Meringdol, who is also experiencing homelessness. "A problem that's been sided-stepped and overlooked."Outside of the Minneapolis City Council meeting, Communities United Against Police Brutality activists and some experiencing homelessness, gathered to share a resolution to put a moratorium on camp evictions in the city. They say evictions are causing health issues linked to fatigue, stress and trauma. They also say it makes it harder to help those unhoused in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity

(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz says Minnesota is ready to host 2027 World Expo

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined Senator Amy Klobuchar (R-MN) and a delegation of Expo leaders on Wednesday to discuss the United States’ bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota. The United States is competing against 4 other countries to host the international...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

'Documenters' trains Minneapolis residents to be local government watchdogs

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tashawna Williams frequents the Northside Green Zone Task Force meetings in north Minneapolis, intently listening and taking notes for others who can't be there.It's part of her work as a "documenter," a community chronicler of the city's public meetings."That's the most important thing - to share what people might not know and get people involved and get them seats at the table that they never had an opportunity to sit at," Williams said.The Documenters is a program that trains - and pays - everyday people to keep tabs on local government, especially committees and commissions that fly under...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

University of Minnesota service workers authorize strike

Mia Laube at KSTP-TV says, “Service workers at the University of Minnesota have authorized a strike. The results of a strike authorization vote initiated by the workers at the end of September were announced Monday afternoon, with the vote passing by a 93% margin. The union represents around 1,500 service workers. Brian Aldes, secretary-treasurer and principal officer of Teamsters Local 320, says the union will formally file its intent to strike Tuesday morning. The union says the workers it represents could then strike as soon as Oct. 22, which would affect university dining services, residence halls, bathrooms, exercise facilities, grounds and more.”
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
MinnPost

Opioid overdoses are climbing in the Twin Cities

The Star Tribune’s Kyeland Jackson and Jeff Hargarten have a piece on surging opioid overdoses in the Twin Cities — and what’s being done about it. MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports that Minnesota schools will be able to apply for some of $10 million in federal funds designated for school mental health and safety in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

