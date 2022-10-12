ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

NBC Bay Area

Sandy Hook Victim Families Speak Out After Verdict in Alex Jones Case

A jury in Waterbury reached a verdict in the Alex Jones defamation case, saying Jones and his company Free Speech Systems need to pay $965 million for spreading a conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting never happened. Family of the victims in the 2012 shooting are now...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Bay Area

Hillary Clinton Attends Prop 1 Event in San Francisco

Former senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in San Francisco Thursday as she attended a panel for California Proposition 1. Prop 1 is the effort to enshrine reproductive rights in the California constitution. Clinton talked about the restrictions she saw in Europe. She said she hopes the U.S. doesn’t...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Arrest Made in Stockton Serial Killer Case

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. Acting on tips and police work, investigators tracked and watched a man and stopped him in a car at about 2...
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental

There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
TRUCKEE, CA

