Prince George's County, MD

Extension of Prince George's Youth Curfew Announced Through End of Year After Crime Rates Drop

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago

A teen curfew enforced in Prince George's County last month has been extended through the end of the year after seeing a massive drop in crime rates, reports NBC Washington.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the extension of the 16 and under curfew after the 30-day curfew saw a 59% drop in carjackings and 56% drop in shootings involving teen suspects, the outlet continues.

While the curfew was acknowledged to not be a solution to crime issues, it has been an effective tool in lowering crime among the younger populations, prompting the extension. Individuals under 16-years-old must be inside between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and between 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Curfew violation is punishable by a written notice and warning for a first-time violation with penalties escalating to $50 for another offense, $100 for a next offense and $250 for subsequent offenses, states the outlet. To read the full story by NBC Washington, click here.

