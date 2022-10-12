4. Richmond, VA

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA

 3 days ago

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Share of employees in $100K+ occupations: 8.0%Total employees in $100K+ occupations: 49,400Total employees across all occupations: 617,020Average wage for employees in $100K+ occupations: $125,655Cost of living (compared to average): -4.6%

NBC12

$7.5M Wells Fargo grant to expand housing equality in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A $7.5 million grant from Wells Fargo aims to expand equal housing opportunities for aspiring homeowners of color in Central Virginia. In a press conference Friday, the hefty check was handed over to LISC Virginia, which plans to partner with housing organizations to help minorities get their foot in the door of their new home.
Axios

Richmond booze in 2 charts

Virginia ABC recently released its annual top sellers for the last fiscal year, and Tito's Handmade Vodka held on to the top spot for the fifth year in a row. Tito's Handmade — $66.9 million. Hennessy VS — $42.5 million. Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black — $30.4...
Virginia Business

HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO

HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
Virginia Business
Axios

Richmond Times-Dispatch subscription woes

The Richmond Times-Dispatch shed nearly 50,000 subscribers over the last 10 years. Driving the news: The disclosure comes via an annual notice the U.S.Postal Service requires periodicals to publish every October in order to qualify for discount postage. What’s happening: The RTD’s latest report shows the number of print subscribers...
richmondmagazine.com

Petersburg’s New Niche

The recent announcement that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration had awarded nearly $53 million to a public-private coalition working together as the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority represents a key investment in the region’s growing biotechnology industry. And Petersburg, home to a cluster of biotech...
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Sports Facility Familiar Concept For MEB

WILLIAMSBURG – MEB General Contractors is celebrating 40 years in business. The company, which is based in Chesapeake, has been involved with dozens of sports facility projects throughout the United States. It has no plans to slow down. In September, MEB entered into an interim agreement with the Historic...
NBC12

Residents hope Oak Grove redevelopment will bring more growth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A run-down school in Richmond’s southside will soon be getting a new purpose, and those who live nearby hope it will bring even more development to the area. For almost a decade, the old Oak Grove Elementary has sat dormant. But last month city council...
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19

Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hanover, Henrico Bass Pro Shops hosting hiring event

According to the company's website, a nationwide hiring event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. On-site interviews will be taking place at both Richmond-area Bass Pro Shops. The one in Hanover is off Interstate 95 at 11550 Lakeridge Parkway and the one in Henrico is located right off I-64 at 5000 Cabela Drive in the Short Pump area.
rvahub.com

BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space

A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
