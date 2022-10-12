4. Richmond, VA

Related
NBC12
$7.5M Wells Fargo grant to expand housing equality in Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A $7.5 million grant from Wells Fargo aims to expand equal housing opportunities for aspiring homeowners of color in Central Virginia. In a press conference Friday, the hefty check was handed over to LISC Virginia, which plans to partner with housing organizations to help minorities get their foot in the door of their new home.
Richmond booze in 2 charts
Virginia ABC recently released its annual top sellers for the last fiscal year, and Tito's Handmade Vodka held on to the top spot for the fifth year in a row. Tito's Handmade — $66.9 million. Hennessy VS — $42.5 million. Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black — $30.4...
Virginia Business
HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO
HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
Chesterfield County to break ground on affordable housing in Ettrick
Chesterfield County and the nonprofit Maggie Walker Community Land Trust are breaking ground on what they are calling the first-of-its-kind affordable housing project in Ettrick next week.
Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple in Richmond
Virginia Repertory Theatre plans to name its new property at 4204 Hermitage Road the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
Richmond Times-Dispatch subscription woes
The Richmond Times-Dispatch shed nearly 50,000 subscribers over the last 10 years. Driving the news: The disclosure comes via an annual notice the U.S.Postal Service requires periodicals to publish every October in order to qualify for discount postage. What’s happening: The RTD’s latest report shows the number of print subscribers...
richmondmagazine.com
Petersburg’s New Niche
The recent announcement that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration had awarded nearly $53 million to a public-private coalition working together as the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority represents a key investment in the region’s growing biotechnology industry. And Petersburg, home to a cluster of biotech...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Sports Facility Familiar Concept For MEB
WILLIAMSBURG – MEB General Contractors is celebrating 40 years in business. The company, which is based in Chesapeake, has been involved with dozens of sports facility projects throughout the United States. It has no plans to slow down. In September, MEB entered into an interim agreement with the Historic...
Why did Chesterfield say no to a cannabis dispensery? Legal expert weighs in.
Green Leaf Medical, or gLeaf, already has locations in Richmond and Henrico but looked to expand its dispensary to a former TMobile store in Chesterfield.
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
Clippers barbershop makes a colorful splash with third location now open in Chesterfield County
Richmond locals may already know the name "Clippers," with their two barbershops in the downtown and Manchester areas. Now, Clippers is making a name for themselves in a new part of Central Virginia with their fresh cuts and uniquely "sweet" décor.
NBC12
Residents hope Oak Grove redevelopment will bring more growth
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A run-down school in Richmond’s southside will soon be getting a new purpose, and those who live nearby hope it will bring even more development to the area. For almost a decade, the old Oak Grove Elementary has sat dormant. But last month city council...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19
Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
Pets rescued from Florida after Hurricane Ian arrive at Richmond SPCA
Just a week after dogs rescued from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico arrived in Richmond, the Richmond SPCA welcomed five dogs and 16 cats from Florida.
Hanover, Henrico Bass Pro Shops hosting hiring event
According to the company's website, a nationwide hiring event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. On-site interviews will be taking place at both Richmond-area Bass Pro Shops. The one in Hanover is off Interstate 95 at 11550 Lakeridge Parkway and the one in Henrico is located right off I-64 at 5000 Cabela Drive in the Short Pump area.
rvahub.com
BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space
A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Chesterfield students defend their walkout against Governor Youngkin’s trans policy
Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to Virginia's policy on transgender students was not on the agenda, but it dominated over an hour of public comment at a Chesterfield School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
