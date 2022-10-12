Donald Edward Carmean, 90, of Sun City West, Arizona and formerly Columbus, Ohio passed away on September 26, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cloyd and Mary Carmean of Columbus, Ohio; former wife and mother of his children Marilyn Ruth Carmean of Columbus, Ohio.

He is survived by his children Steven Carmean (Jodie), Sandra Abendshien (Jeffery) and Sharon Smith; grandchildren: Sarah Carmean, Travis Abendshien, Jennifer Abendshien, Julia Smith, and Jasper Smith; brother Allen Carmean of Lake Wales, Florida; and cherished friend and partner Jennie Vaught of Sun City West, Arizona.

Don was a loving father and family man and began his early career with Bogen, Bogen and Bogen in Columbus, Ohio and expanded on his career and degree in Mechanical Engineering with Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and onward to Baltimore, Maryland. Don was always enthusiastic about new endeavors and became a project manager for Federated Department Stores in Cincinnati, Ohio and embarked on a career as a Real Estate broker in Ohio and Massachusetts, becoming a successful property manager in several regions of the country.

He had a love of boating with his family on the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis, Maryland and on Lake Erie including trips to Put-In-Bay, Ohio. He was also a dedicated fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team and enjoyed being an usher for the football games at “the Horseshoe”.

Don loved the Arizona climate for retirement where he was able to further pursue his love of golf and proudly became president of the Briarwood Country Club where he enjoyed golfing and weekly lunch with many friends.

He enjoyed volunteering and spending time at Banner Del Webb Medical Center in Sun City West, Arizona where he enjoyed sharing his kindness and caring with the patients.

Don attended of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Sun City West, Arizona and was a faithful usher and beloved friend in his Parish.

Don will be missed immensely by his family and friends and forever in our hearts. His final resting place will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio with a memorial service to take place on a future date.