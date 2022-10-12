Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Kendi: Portland has chance to overturn racist legacy of underpaying tipped workers
Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How to Be an Antiracist” and director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, said Friday that Portland voters have the chance to overturn a racist legacy embedded in U.S. labor law by voting for Question D, which would eliminate the sub-minimum wage for workers who earn tips.
mainepublic.org
Contractors, officials look to Maine high schools to attract more women to construction jobs
Filling labor gaps in the trades has become a challenge. Getting women into construction jobs is even harder. The National Association of Women in Construction says just over 10% of the 30,000 estimated construction workers in Maine are women. But NAWIC, the Associated General Contractors of Maine, and the state Department of Labor aim to change that by introducing high school students to tools of the trades.
mainepublic.org
WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine
The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Maine's housing and homeless crisis becomes statewide issue
The housing and homeless crisis in Maine has gone from being a local issue to a statewide problem, as WMTW viewers have selected it as one of their most important topics of the year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. The number of Mainers living without shelter...
Mainers experiencing homelessness need more resources, advocates say
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland on Thursday, Shay Dufour prepares bags of dried ramen, pastries, and Narcan. Dufour distributes them to unsheltered people spending days waiting outside the shelter. Dufour hands out resources to unhoused Mainers multiple times a week. She said this is...
insideradio.com
Former Maine PD Withdraws Discrimination Suit Against Saga.
One month after Saga Communications filed a motion to move an employment discrimination lawsuit filed by Randi Kirshbaum from state to federal court, the former PD and air talent at Saga’s Portland, ME cluster has voluntarily withdrawn her complaint. “Plaintiff Randi Kirshbaum voluntarily dismisses this action,” says the motion filed by her attorneys Sept. 28. No reason is given for dropping the litigation against Saga which began in December 2020 in state court.
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
WMTW
8 Investigates helps Lewiston main recoup $3,000 from airline
LEWISTON, Maine — 8 Investigates helped a Lewiston man recover thousands of dollars in flight credits, which he didn’t realize had expired, from an airline. COVID-19 concerns prompted a retired Thomas Peters, II, a retired attorney, to cancel his family’s travel plans to Florida in November 2020.
Golden, in rare break with Mills, calls for Maine to take a more aggressive stance in lobster fight
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, seen speaking Oct. 12 at the Portland rally, has made his name by bucking his party on major initiatives, a trait that has kept him in the swingable 2nd District for two terms. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden came to Portland Wednesday to...
mainebiz.biz
Brokerage firm, auction company collaboration nets $2.87M in sales
Courtesy / Tranzon Auction Properties, The Fletcher Group at Keller Williams Realty 21 Fireslate Place in Lewiston, a 75,600-square-foot industrial property, sold for $1,294,650. In a strategy that could be considered underutilized, a commercial broker firm and an auction company teamed up this year to sell five properties for a...
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
A Recent Movie Was Filmed and Set Entirely in Portland, Maine
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
This Central Maine House For Sale is Perfectly Landscaped w/ Leave it to Beaver Vibes
I don't know exactly why this house is giving me 'Leave it to Beaver' vibes, but it totally is. When I first saw the listing I immediately thought of the classic TV show. Probably because the Cleavers lived in a picturesque neighborhood and their yard was also always perfectly manicured.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
As wind and rain hit, Maine towns work toward storm-proof infrastructure
BATH, Maine — While his crews cleaned leaves out of storm drains, Bath Public Works Director Lee Leiner found opportunity in Friday's downpour. "The good thing about this storm right here is it's going to give us good flow data," he smiled. "So, we have numerous sewer flow meters in the sewers."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Number of CMP customers without power spikes in southern Maine due to heavy winds and rain
As a nasty fall storm brings wind and rain to the Pine Tree State, power crews continue to monitor outages, with thousands of reported overnight into Friday. According to a statement from Central Maine Power, the utility responded to and restored more than 21,000 outages overnight, and as of 8 a.m. reported 3,500 outages they were working on.
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
