Portland, ME

mainepublic.org

Contractors, officials look to Maine high schools to attract more women to construction jobs

Filling labor gaps in the trades has become a challenge. Getting women into construction jobs is even harder. The National Association of Women in Construction says just over 10% of the 30,000 estimated construction workers in Maine are women. But NAWIC, the Associated General Contractors of Maine, and the state Department of Labor aim to change that by introducing high school students to tools of the trades.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine

The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
MAINE STATE
insideradio.com

Former Maine PD Withdraws Discrimination Suit Against Saga.

One month after Saga Communications filed a motion to move an employment discrimination lawsuit filed by Randi Kirshbaum from state to federal court, the former PD and air talent at Saga’s Portland, ME cluster has voluntarily withdrawn her complaint. “Plaintiff Randi Kirshbaum voluntarily dismisses this action,” says the motion filed by her attorneys Sept. 28. No reason is given for dropping the litigation against Saga which began in December 2020 in state court.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

8 Investigates helps Lewiston main recoup $3,000 from airline

LEWISTON, Maine — 8 Investigates helped a Lewiston man recover thousands of dollars in flight credits, which he didn’t realize had expired, from an airline. COVID-19 concerns prompted a retired Thomas Peters, II, a retired attorney, to cancel his family’s travel plans to Florida in November 2020.
LEWISTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Brokerage firm, auction company collaboration nets $2.87M in sales

Courtesy / Tranzon Auction Properties, The Fletcher Group at Keller Williams Realty 21 Fireslate Place in Lewiston, a 75,600-square-foot industrial property, sold for $1,294,650. In a strategy that could be considered underutilized, a commercial broker firm and an auction company teamed up this year to sell five properties for a...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine

One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
LEBANON, ME

