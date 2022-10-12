Over fall break Ville Grill welcomed a fresh addition to help Cardinals go even greener. Louie’s Greenhouse is an indoor hydroponic microfarm requiring only water and nutrients to grow greens all year around with no pesticide involved. The farm can grow a total of 45 different microgreens, lettuces, other leafy greens (like kale and Swiss chard) and even flowers. Tangy Basil Mix, Italian Herb Mix, cilantro and dill are already sprouting in the vertical greenhouse.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO