What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Why XPeng Shares Are Getting Obliterated Again Today
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading lower by 9.70% to $8.24 on continued downward momentum amid a market wide selloff during Friday's session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower again Friday as investors assess greater-than-expected U.S. September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Fell Today
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 6.54% to $9.94 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Negative price action in Morgan Stanley MS following earnings could also be impacting the sector.
Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights
Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving
Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Markets Rally Despite Hot Inflation Data — Why Are The Fed's Rate Hikes Having No Effect On Inflation?: Benzinga TV
On today's (Oct. 13) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital, about today's consumer price index (CPI) data and what it means for the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and inflation. Stock Market Movers is all about...
Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision, Elon Musk Faces Federal Probe Over Twitter Deal, Netflix Ad-Supported Plan: Top Stories Friday, Oct. 14
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities over his bid to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. Twitter said in a court filing released Thursday that Musk’s attorneys claimed “investigative privilege” while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company.
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
Benzinga
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
Intel And 2 Other Small Cap Semiconductor Stocks Are Sporting High-Yields For Dividends
The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, a popular benchmark of companies that produce semiconductors, is down roughly 42% year-to-date. The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, a popular benchmark of companies that produce semiconductors, is down roughly 42% year-to-date. As the U.S. introduced extensive rules to restrict China from receiving U.S. semiconductor chips...
What's Going On With Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all trading lower by 4.42% to $107.91, 1.85% to $135.78 and 1.57% to $222.20, respectively, Thursday morning. Shares of companies across the broader technology sector are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.
Expert Ratings for iQIYI
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on iQIYI IQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why Nio Stock Is Falling Again Today
Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 6.82% to $11.90 on continued downward momentum during Friday's session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower again Friday as investors assess greater-than-expected U.S. September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Shares
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading lower by 5.88% to $7.61 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Palantir, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
