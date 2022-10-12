The Fed Is Skating To Where The Puck Was: Comparisons To Volcker's 1980s Inflation Are 'Conceptually Wrong,' Says This Economist

Attorneys Phil Brewster, Patrick Mincey and Stephen Bell were recently discussed in an in-depth Washington Post article regarding their representation of a whistleblower who exposed alleged securities violations involving Trump Media & Technology Group Corporation ("Trump Media"). Former President Donald J. Trump is the majority owner of Trump Media, the parent company that operates the conservative social media platform Truth Social. As discussed in the article, the whistleblower was one of the original founders of Truth Social, which was established shortly after former President Trump's permanent suspension from Twitter TWTR because of the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

