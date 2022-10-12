The Fed Is Skating To Where The Puck Was: Comparisons To Volcker's 1980s Inflation Are 'Conceptually Wrong,' Says This Economist

Read full article on original website
FOMC Minutes Don't Offer Any Hope For Gold
The recent FOMC minutes confirm the Fed’s commitment to curb inflation and, apparently, gold prices. For all those looking forward to the Fed’s pivot, I have bad news. The recently published FOMC minutes from the September meeting reveal strong concerns about “unacceptably high” inflation. The central bankers admitted that inflation is not falling as quickly as expected (is this surprising?).
'We Remain Open To Negotiations': Did Kremlin Comments Trigger Market Reversal Thursday After Hot CPI Data Sparked Steep Selloff?
Many were surprised to see the markets turn positive on Thursday after the Labor Department reported an 8.2% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index for September, which sent the SPDR S&P 500 SPY tumbling lower in premarket trading. But Thursday's hot CPI data may not be the only thing moving markets.
Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision, Elon Musk Faces Federal Probe Over Twitter Deal, Netflix Ad-Supported Plan: Top Stories Friday, Oct. 14
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities over his bid to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. Twitter said in a court filing released Thursday that Musk’s attorneys claimed “investigative privilege” while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company.
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Putin Is 'Signing A Suicide Note' If He Uses Nuclear Weapons, Warns Former National Security Advisor
The threat of nuclear conflict has been elevated in recent months as the war in Ukraine continues. One former U.S. security advisor is speaking out about the potential ramifications of nuclear weapons. What Happened: With Elon Musk and others sounding the alarm that a nuclear war could be imminent, a...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Markets Rally Despite Hot Inflation Data — Why Are The Fed's Rate Hikes Having No Effect On Inflation?: Benzinga TV
On today's (Oct. 13) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital, about today's consumer price index (CPI) data and what it means for the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and inflation. Stock Market Movers is all about...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
After Putin's Latest Offensive In Kyiv, Alcoa Urges White House To Ban Aluminum Imports From Russia
U.S.-based aluminum producer Alcoa Corp AA is asking the Joe Biden administration to block metal imports from Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s latest military escalation in Kyiv. What Happened: Pennsylvania-based Alcoa believes that “the U.S. government and other countries should sanction Russian aluminum,” the company’s spokesperson told Reuters....
Saudi Arabia Says Team Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision By A Month, But It Would've Had 'Negative Consequences'
Saudi Arabia has hinted that the Biden Administration had suggested delaying the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to reduce its production output by a month, which it believed “would have had negative economic consequences.”. Saudi Statement: “The Government of the Kingdom...
These 2 Small Energy Stocks Sport 10% Yields — And Maybe More — As OPEC+ Slashes Oil Quotas
With the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE up roughly 45% year-to-date, shopping for energy stocks may prove to be more difficult when searching for more upside. The OPEC + coalition announced the reduction of more than 2 million barrels of oil per day and with the Russia-Ukraine War adding to the strain on global gas supplies, commodity prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the rest of the year.
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Recession Due To OPEC+ Oil Output Cut? IEA Says It May Be Tipping Point For Pushing Global Economy Into Recession
With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. Last week OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced to cut its oil production targets by 2...
Elizabeth Warren Demands Answers From Wells Fargo On 'Alarming Pattern' Of Zelle Fraud
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says she wants answers from Wells Fargo & Co WFC on the Zelle fraud. What Happened: Warren made her comments on Twitter and shared a New York Times article highlighting an “alarming pattern” of Zelle fraud observed by her in data provided by Wells Fargo.
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
Attorneys Phil Brewster of Brewster Law Firm and Patrick Mincey and Stephen Bell of Cranfill Sumner Issue Statement on Washington Post's Reporting on Former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group, Parent Company of Truth Social
Attorneys Phil Brewster, Patrick Mincey and Stephen Bell were recently discussed in an in-depth Washington Post article regarding their representation of a whistleblower who exposed alleged securities violations involving Trump Media & Technology Group Corporation ("Trump Media"). Former President Donald J. Trump is the majority owner of Trump Media, the parent company that operates the conservative social media platform Truth Social. As discussed in the article, the whistleblower was one of the original founders of Truth Social, which was established shortly after former President Trump's permanent suspension from Twitter TWTR because of the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. Bancorp Receives U.S. Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank
U.S. Bancorp USB announced today that it has received all required U.S. regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG, including approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. MUFG Union Bank received approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The transaction remains subject to approval from Japanese regulators.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain, Dogecoin Down After Fed Minutes: Analyst Says 'Quiet Period For Crypto About To End'
Analysts warn of volatility ahead of key CPI data release on Thursday. Bitcoin could breakout after inflation report says OANDA analyst. Ethereum has turned deflationary amid the buzz for a mysterious project's token says Delphi Digital. Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen trading in the green on Wednesday evening as the...
Puerto Rico Senator Wants To Eliminate Penalties For Cannabis Possession, Gov Says No Way
After President Biden called on the nation's governors to pardon state-level marijuana possession convictions, a Senator in Puerto Rico filed a bill to remove penalties for low-level cannabis possession in the U.S. territory. Independent Senator José “Chaco” Vargas Vidot recently introduced Senate Bill 1042 to decriminalize the personal use of...
What's Happening With Bank Of America Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Bank of America Corp BAC shares are trading near session highs Thursday afternoon, up by 5.36% to $31.46. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
