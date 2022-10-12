Read full article on original website
Family reacts to released bodycam video of deadly shooting
Police say 31-year-old Terrance Robinson was shot and killed after he fired several rounds at police last week.
East Lansing police recover stolen handguns
The East Lansing Police Department has arrested a man who had a stolen handgun in his possession.
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video
A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
‘Talk to me, man. We can work this out’ - Lansing police release footage of fatal shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Footage of the Oct. 4 police shooting that killed Terrence Robinson was released Friday by the Lansing Police Department. The shooting happened Tuesday morning on Buffalo Street, between Malcolm X and William streets. “I want to give my condolences to the Robinson family. This was an...
Man arraigned in 2021 Jackson murder
Champion has been charged with one count of open murder
VIDEO: Catholic Church in Lansing vandalized with pro-choice graffiti
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Diocese of Lansing released video footage of three people vandalizing the Church of the Resurrection with spray-painted pro-choice graffiti. The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, between 11:52 p.m. and 11:56 p.m.Video footage shows the three suspects walking up to the church from the area of Jerome and Custer, spay-painting the church, and then leaving the area.The suspects spray-painted on the doors, signage, and sidewalk of the church, and the messages included: "Restore Roe" and "Is overturning Roe worth your life or democracy?"Police are reviewing the security footage and searching for the suspects.According to the Diocese of Lansing, the graffiti has been power-washed.If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
Lansing police release shooting video, name officers who fired shots
The Lansing Police Department will release video of the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Man accused of making ghost guns in Kalamazoo County sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kalamazoo County man was sentenced to prison for creating ghost guns in a subterranean workshop. Zachary Grosser, 29, was sentenced Oct. 14 to a total of 12 years in prison, according to court records in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan. He...
Hidden cellphone found in dressing room at Portage high school
Police are investigating after a hidden cellphone was found in a dressing room at Portage Northern High School.
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
Students, staff react to threat at Waverly High
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Waverly high was put in lockdown Wednesday afternoon after students received a threat on their phones. When 6 News arrived at the school, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies were escorting kids out of the building Dozens of frightened parents were blocking the road hoping to get to their children. “I was saying […]
Lansing men wanted for burglary, kidnapping
Can you help the Lansing Police Department find these three men?
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
Police find guns on 2 teens accused of stealing underwear from Zumiez at Somerset mall
Two teenagers from Lansing and Detroit are facing charges after they were caught with loaded guns while allegedly shoplifting at the Somerset Collection in Troy.
Ionia County woman facing more charges
IONIA, MI — A woman accused in a crash that killed two bicyclists in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Ionia County is facing new charges. Earlier this week two counts of second-degree murder were filed against Mandy Marie Benn in the July 30th crash that claimed the lives of 48-year-old Edward Erickson and 57-year-old Michael Salhaney.
Man sentenced to prison in April drunk driving crash that killed two
CYGNET, Ohio — A Henry County man charged with killing two people in an April 3 multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Cygnet pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault and was sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison Thursday. Nicholas Luderman, 25, pleaded...
Michigan bank robbery causes elementary schools to lock down
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – A Comerica Bank in Brooklyn, Michigan was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday which caused two nearby elementary schools to go into lockdown. At around 2:00 p.m., Columbia Township Police responded to a call of a bank robbery in Brooklyn. According to police, a lone suspect entered the bank with a gun, […]
Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
