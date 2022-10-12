ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video

A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
CBS Detroit

VIDEO: Catholic Church in Lansing vandalized with pro-choice graffiti

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Diocese of Lansing released video footage of three people vandalizing the Church of the Resurrection with spray-painted pro-choice graffiti. The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, between 11:52 p.m. and 11:56 p.m.Video footage shows the three suspects walking up to the church from the area of Jerome and Custer, spay-painting the church, and then leaving the area.The suspects spray-painted on the doors, signage, and sidewalk of the church, and the messages included: "Restore Roe" and "Is overturning Roe worth your life or democracy?"Police are reviewing the security footage and searching for the suspects.According to the Diocese of Lansing, the graffiti has been power-washed.If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
WLNS

Students, staff react to threat at Waverly High

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Waverly high was put in lockdown Wednesday afternoon after students received a threat on their phones. When 6 News arrived at the school, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies were escorting kids out of the building Dozens of frightened parents were blocking the road hoping to get to their children. “I was saying […]
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
wkzo.com

Ionia County woman facing more charges

IONIA, MI — A woman accused in a crash that killed two bicyclists in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Ionia County is facing new charges. Earlier this week two counts of second-degree murder were filed against Mandy Marie Benn in the July 30th crash that claimed the lives of 48-year-old Edward Erickson and 57-year-old Michael Salhaney.
WLNS

Michigan bank robbery causes elementary schools to lock down

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – A Comerica Bank in Brooklyn, Michigan was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday which caused two nearby elementary schools to go into lockdown. At around 2:00 p.m., Columbia Township Police responded to a call of a bank robbery in Brooklyn. According to police, a lone suspect entered the bank with a gun, […]
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
