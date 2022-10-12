LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Diocese of Lansing released video footage of three people vandalizing the Church of the Resurrection with spray-painted pro-choice graffiti. The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, between 11:52 p.m. and 11:56 p.m.Video footage shows the three suspects walking up to the church from the area of Jerome and Custer, spay-painting the church, and then leaving the area.The suspects spray-painted on the doors, signage, and sidewalk of the church, and the messages included: "Restore Roe" and "Is overturning Roe worth your life or democracy?"Police are reviewing the security footage and searching for the suspects.According to the Diocese of Lansing, the graffiti has been power-washed.If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO