Burnsville, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee keeps making waves, picks up sixth SSC dual win

The Shakopee girls swimming team continues to make some big waves. The Sabers picked up their sixth South Suburban Conference dual win Oct. 11 with a 106-75 victory at Lakeville South. Shakopee won all three relays and took first in 11 of the 12 events.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Q-and-A with Jordan City Council candidate Scott Penney

Name/age: Scott Penney, 35. Address: 929 Trellis St., Jordan. Family: Wife Hollie, 3 daughters: Addilyn, 6 years-old; Reagan, 5 years-old; Amelia, 3 years-old and 1 son, Jack, 1 year-old. Employment: Self Employed Chiropractor and Kennedy Family Chiropractic. Education: Graduated from University of Iowa and Palmer College of Chiropractic. High school...
JORDAN, MN
Where the heck it was

Where the heck it was

The answer to last week’s quiz was the sign at Cooper’s Foods at 710 N. Walnut St. in Chaska. Jean Personius, Nanette Mastain, Amy Alpaugh, Janet Dahlin, Janet Legge, Frederick Wiatrowski, Amy Hammers, Becky Rem, Kaylee Otto, Elis K. Grant, Marilyn Grinols, Deb Minkel, Monika Colby, Lynette Fiebelkorn, Amy Luesse, Connie Dummer, Annette Pevestorf and Joseph Calderone.
CHASKA, MN
Rosemount, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Q-and-A with Jordan City Council candidate Beau Johnson

Name/age: Beau E. Johnson, 38. Address: 955 Pioneer Ct., Jordan (Timberline). Family: Wife, 3 kids (14, 9, 6), and 2 dogs. We are a proud Jordan school district family!. Employment: Police Officer (within Scott County). Education: AS in Law Enforcement. Hobbies/interests: Lately, I have been spending my free time coaching...
JORDAN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Q-and-A with Chanhassen City Council candidate Mark von Oven

Name/age: Mark von Oven, 47. Address: 6655 Horseshoe Curve, Chanhassen. Family: My wife Jaclyn and I are proud parents of three great kids—a 7-year-old girl and twin 5-year-old boys. Employment: Senior Vice President of Analytics & Insights, The Stable (part of Accenture Song). Education: B.S. Computer Engineering/MBA. Hobbies/interests: I...
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Gourd-geous fall colors at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

The striking colors of fall bring an air of magic to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the season at the Arboretum. Visitors can admire the annual garden and see all of the pumpkins and scarecrows on display.
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

New supper club ‘Shakopee House’ replacing Dangerfield’s Restaurant

After 30 years of being known as Dangerfield’s Restaurant, the historic restaurant location on First Avenue in Shakopee is entering a new chapter. Shakopee House, a brand new supper club, is taking over from Dangerfield’s. The supper club is in the transition process, still running under the name Dangerfield’s, and looks to be fully rebranded with the new name by mid-November.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake-Savage superintendent hosts "Listening and Learning" events

Dr. Michael Thomas, the new superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, recently held a “listening and learning” event on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Club Prior in Prior Lake, to get to know community members, listen to their ideas and learn what’s important to district residents.The event was part of a district tour that Thomas embarked on this month and will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. That event is scheduled to take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.During the event, several residents asked Thomas questions ranging from the dangers of drugs, cyberbullying on social media, cell phone usage during school, enrollment, class sizes and the SAGE Academy, the district’s advanced education program for gifted students.Thomas said he felt the conversations were very enlightening and said he will take all the feedback he received to district leaders.”I think the discussions went really well. It was an opportunity for all of our community voices to be heard and to really bring a perspective to what’s really best for our students,” Thomas said. “As superintendent, this is part of my education to really bring positive change.”
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Students shine at Prior Lake School Board meeting

During the Laker Pride portion of the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, board members celebrated student leaders who volunteered their time guiding sixth- and ninth-grade students transition to middle and high school, as well as students who participated in a recruitment video for the district.
swnewsmedia.com

Q-and-A with Carver City Council candidate Glen Henry

Family: Wife Heide, stepdaughter Stephanie and grandson Javon. Employment: Warranty manager for a national home builder. Education: Bachelor's degree from Mankato State University. Hobbies/interests: Hunting, fishing, camping, and most sports. Previous experience: Three terms on the council. Contact info: (612) 590-2624; glen.henry@icloud.com. Why do you want to serve on the...
CARVER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Q-and-A with Victoria City Council candidate Andy Reiff

Name/age: Andy Reiff, 50. Address: 1610 Wedgemere Point, Victoria. Family: My wife Stacy and I have been married for 23 years and have 16-year-old twin boys who attend ECCS—Chanhassen High School. Employment: Senior Account Executive at OneNeck IT Solutions. Education: I graduated from St. John’s University with a Bachelors...
VICTORIA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

City's purchase of Savage Quality Inn faces possible road block

Will the City of Savage purchase the Quality Inn in downtown Savage?. While the Savage City Council hasn’t given up on possibly purchasing the Quality Inn, one unknown factor has raised another issue that needs to be addressed before moving forward. On Monday, Oct. 10, City Administrator Brad Larson...
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Candy Crawl is back at City Hall

Prior Lake’s youngest residents are invited to take part in the city’s Candy Crawl on Halloween. The trick-or-treat event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prior Lake City Hall, 4646 Dakota St. S.E. Children are invited to visit and receive a treat from city departments. After visiting City Hall, the trick-or-treating continues at other participating downtown businesses.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Q-and-A with Carver City Council candidate Erik Perschmann

Name/age: Erik Perschmann, age 53. Address: 218 Carver Creek Place, Carver. Family: Three children: Thor, 24, recently graduated Mankato State. Guy, 21, third year at University of Minnesota-Minneapolis campus. Callie, 16, junior at Chanhassen High School. All K-12 in District 112. Married to Cherri Perschmann in 1995. Widowed in 2019 (cancer).
CARVER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Q-and-A with Jordan City Council candidate Amanda Schuh

Employment: Director of Psychiatry and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Lorenz Clinic. Education: Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Nursing, University of Michigan. Master of Science in Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, University of Michigan. Bachelor of Science in Nursing, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my family, Traveling, Exploring the...
JORDAN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Richard E. Parks

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, Richard E. Parks, age 78, of New Prague, died peacefully at his daughters home with his family at his side after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Richard was born on February 1, 1944 in Shawnee, OK to Leonard W. Parks and Freda Cowger. He...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Joyce M. DeMers

Joyce Marian DeMers, age 92, of Shakopee, passed away Tuesday October 11, 2022 in her sleep at the Friendship Manor Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Viola Luedloff and her brother Kenneth Luedloff. She is survived by her son Richard (Sally) DeMers and daughters...
SHAKOPEE, MN

