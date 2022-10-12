Dr. Michael Thomas, the new superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, recently held a “listening and learning” event on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Club Prior in Prior Lake, to get to know community members, listen to their ideas and learn what’s important to district residents.The event was part of a district tour that Thomas embarked on this month and will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. That event is scheduled to take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.During the event, several residents asked Thomas questions ranging from the dangers of drugs, cyberbullying on social media, cell phone usage during school, enrollment, class sizes and the SAGE Academy, the district’s advanced education program for gifted students.Thomas said he felt the conversations were very enlightening and said he will take all the feedback he received to district leaders.”I think the discussions went really well. It was an opportunity for all of our community voices to be heard and to really bring a perspective to what’s really best for our students,” Thomas said. “As superintendent, this is part of my education to really bring positive change.”

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO