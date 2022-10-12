ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Curtis, MI
City
Dakota, IL
City
Macomb Township, MI
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
1049 The Edge

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#Loyola University#The Dakota#L Anse Creuse North#Red Division#Mac
1240 WJIM

13 Small Towns Named Michigan’s Best Getaways

Travel + Leisure magazine, widely regarded as a premier source for tourism recommendations and information, has named thirteen small Michigan towns among its best getaway destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula are both well-represented on the unranked list. Most (but not all) of the entries are along the shores...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA football rankings going into week 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
WIFR

Orangeville missing steer found

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
ORANGEVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
ILLINOIS STATE
WDIO-TV

Essentia announces possible merger with regional health system

Two health organizations could soon be coming together, as Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The two systems will evaluate how they might combine to form one integrated system. In the announcement, Essentia says both organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy