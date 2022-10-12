Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for releaseDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Clay County Athletics partners with Jaguars, American Cancer Society to fight breast cancerZoey FieldsClay County, FL
City Council group proposes 2 solutions to tackle homelessness issue in Jacksonville
On Thursday, Jacksonville’s City Council Special Committee on Critical Quality of Life Issues proposed two solutions to help those experiencing homelessness in our community find permanent housing. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Homelessness Working Group has met at City Hall before, and the two proposed solutions...
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoff
Town of Orange Park sealTown of Orange Park website. The Town of Orange Park has a lawsuit against it, claiming inverse condemnation and trespass. Tara and Richard S. Hamilton filed the lawsuit.
To ban or not to ban?: Clay County schools keep recommendations on books confidential for now
The decisions of a committee charged with the task of deciding whether some books remain in Clay County school libraries will remain confidential for now. No official decisions were made at a meeting held Friday. The votes of the council members were not announced.
News4Jax.com
Fernandina Beach non-profit to offer free haircuts to community
Authentic Impact, a Fernandina Beach non-profit organization, is offering free haircuts to the community on the third Tuesday of each month. It kicks off next week on October 18, 9:00am until 12:00pm. Community members of any age are welcome and all you have to do is show up. The organization...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Port officials reticent to oppose right whale vessel speed rule
'Of potential concern ... would be the potential impact to the (harbor) pilots.'. Harbor pilots aren’t happy with new speed restrictions in NOAA Fisheries’ proposed North Atlantic right whale rule package, but Port of Fernandina officials aren’t ready to publicly oppose a measure meant to enhance the survival of a species on the brink of extinction.
News4Jax.com
‘We don’t need another liquor store’: Community rallies together, gets lawyer to shut down unwanted business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The plan to bring a fifth liquor store in a Northside neighborhood has been turned down after a resident filed an appeal to stop the store from moving into the area. Residents in the Carver Manor neighborhood near Soutel Drive were upset about the possible plan...
Clay County wants to develop plan to increase tourism dollars
Clay County is looking to transform the area into a tourist destination. The Board of County Commissioners authorized a tourism strategic plan. The plan was presented to the board at Tuesday night's meeting and, before that, to the Tourism Development Council.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Ponte Vedra Woman’s club welcomes newest charities to speak
There are several local charities that the Ponte Vedra Woman’s Club helps to support through their club’s fundraising efforts, and representatives from two of those charities spoke at a recent club meeting. Two of the newest charities the club is supporting were recent guest speakers at a September...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County school cardiac screenings caught in COVID-19 vaccine paranoia
The cardiac screening process is safe, noninvasive, painless and free. A free, community health service provided to Nassau County School District students got caught up in the coronavirus vaccine paranoia that continues to grip Florida’s residents and influence the state’s public policy. “We have the opportunity to do...
Outrage grows over crowded school bus video taken in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is pushing for answers after we obtained exclusive video showing a crowded school bus in Duval County, packed so heavily with students many had to stand in the aisle. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The video was taken by Vanessa Vasquez’s...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL
The town of Orange Park is a suburb in Jacksonville, Florida. You are reading: Things to do near orange park fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL. This town in Clay County once went by the name Laurel Grove. During the late 18th century, Sarah and...
Race for Jacksonville's next sheriff heats up, local faith leaders upset with recent messaging from candidates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some say the Jacksonville sheriff race between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters has gotten nasty. Faith leaders held a news conference Monday to discuss their frustration with the political nature of the sheriff race and the tone of the campaigns. "This is toxic to our city....
Couple facing eviction after Jacksonville Housing Authority pulls assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an organization designed to help people find affordable places to live. For nearly 30 years the Jacksonville Housing Authority has helped fill the need for public housing. However, after one couple thought they were being helped, their lifeline was pulled away. Now time is running...
News4Jax.com
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex receive new notice saying homes will not be inspected by JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People living at a Mandarin apartment complex received a new notice saying their homes will not be inspected by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as part of a crime watch initiative. On Wednesday, News4JAX reported that some residents were concerned when they received a notice that...
Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night, looking ahead to Week 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re closing in on the finish line of the regular season. Friday night gave quite a bit more clarity on what teams will be left standing when that regular season comes to a close. Two big district games headlined Friday night’s Week 8, with Bartram...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
See photos of items up for grabs in Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s latest online auction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s still time to bid on items in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s online auction for the month of October. The auction began Friday and will run through 10 a.m. Friday, October 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Three cars and several...
Multiple FDOT highway projects Jacksonville drivers should be cautious of
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As a result of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Interstate 10 from Interstate 295 to Interstate 95 widening project, multiple detours are scheduled at interchanges throughout the project limits from Sunday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 20. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Crews...
