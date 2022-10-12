ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Fernandina Beach non-profit to offer free haircuts to community

Authentic Impact, a Fernandina Beach non-profit organization, is offering free haircuts to the community on the third Tuesday of each month. It kicks off next week on October 18, 9:00am until 12:00pm. Community members of any age are welcome and all you have to do is show up. The organization...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Government
Nassau County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Port officials reticent to oppose right whale vessel speed rule

'Of potential concern ... would be the potential impact to the (harbor) pilots.'. Harbor pilots aren’t happy with new speed restrictions in NOAA Fisheries’ proposed North Atlantic right whale rule package, but Port of Fernandina officials aren’t ready to publicly oppose a measure meant to enhance the survival of a species on the brink of extinction.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Ponte Vedra Woman’s club welcomes newest charities to speak

There are several local charities that the Ponte Vedra Woman’s Club helps to support through their club’s fundraising efforts, and representatives from two of those charities spoke at a recent club meeting. Two of the newest charities the club is supporting were recent guest speakers at a September...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County school cardiac screenings caught in COVID-19 vaccine paranoia

The cardiac screening process is safe, noninvasive, painless and free. A free, community health service provided to Nassau County School District students got caught up in the coronavirus vaccine paranoia that continues to grip Florida’s residents and influence the state’s public policy. “We have the opportunity to do...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL

The town of Orange Park is a suburb in Jacksonville, Florida. You are reading: Things to do near orange park fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL. This town in Clay County once went by the name Laurel Grove. During the late 18th century, Sarah and...
ORANGE PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Land Use#Land Development#The City Commission#Intracoastal Media Group
Action News Jax

Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy