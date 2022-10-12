ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

HometownLife.com

Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side

The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
LIVONIA, MI
Rochester, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Tecumseh, MI
City
Rochester, MI
candgnews.com

Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ROYAL OAK, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

GUEST OPINION: Stuart trying to gaslight community on Howell library

Maria Stuart writes, appalled that Republicans would criticize our beloved local library. Stuart is the VP of the library's board, so a biased source from the get-go. She touts all the services and community connections the library has, garnering sympathy for the library. I don't dispute them, but they don't make the library immune from community criticism.
HOWELL, MI
Person
Mark Albrecht
Person
Ann Peterson
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk's Office

A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a "Stop the Steal" protest outside the secretary of state's house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters "came out on top" of the hiring process, according to Macomb County's Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn't directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. "There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide," she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

State suspends license of Carvana Novi

NOVI — The license of the Carvana dealership in Novi was suspended Oct. 7 by the Michigan Department of State as a result of several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The violations were discovered by Michigan Department of State staff during an investigation of multiple customer complaints...
NOVI, MI
WNEM

Former Grand Blanc Twp trustee charged with larceny

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and local business owner turned himself in on Wednesday. Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance Company, was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Oct. 12 for 16 counts of larceny by conversion and one count of larceny by false personation.
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges

Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
GRAND BLANC, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: 1.6 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots

Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots, and more than 150,000 have already voted in the upcoming November 8 general election. The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-profile races and proposals — including a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State office said Tuesday that the early absentee numbers point toward this being the most votes ever cast in the state for a governor's race.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case

LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph "Jack" Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit's 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

