New Haven, CT

Madame Thalia Opens A Portal To History

Adam Parisi, Zohra Rawling, Sarah LeMieux, and Bob Scrofani. Lucy Gellman Photos. The words filled Cafe Nine, floating up toward the tin ceiling as audience members clapped in time with the lyrics. At the mic, Zohra Rawling beamed from ear to ear. Ta-Ra-Raaaaa … Boom-De-Ay! the audience sang. Ta-Ra-Ra Boom De-Ayyyyy! Ta-Ra-Ra Boom-De-Ay! Ta-Ra-Ra Boom-De-Ay! Feet stomped the floor. At the front of the house, Linda Young let the song transport her to another time.
Indigenous Peoples' Day Gathers Community

Rachel Massaro (in purple) with her kids and Clement during a ritual smudging. Danielle Campbell Photos. Rachel Massaro stepped forward, her purple hair and clothing vibrant in the afternoon light. She took in the circle of people around her, the ground firm beneath her feet. The smell of sage hung low in the air, sweetgrass and turkey feathers laid out on nearby. Sentence by sentence, she wove through a history of residential schools, missing and murdered Indigenous women, of children fleeing with their parents.
NEW HAVEN, CT

