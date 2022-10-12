Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Grundy County R-5 Board of Education meeting results from October 12th
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved a request from the Class of 1967 on October 12, 2022. The class will put a plaque on the wall by the high school office. The board approved using the City of Galt for snow removal in parking lots at the high school and elementary school. The cost will be $150 per cleaning.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for Grand Marshal of Holiday Parade
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 76th annual Chillicothe Area Chamber Holiday Parade with a theme of “Candy Land Christmas.”. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19th, and includes floats, bands, vehicles, animals, favorite characters, and, of course, Santa. The parade is organized by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce through its Parade Committee which works to keep this local tradition alive for the community.
kttn.com
NCMC Foundation Board elects new officers and members
Attorney Allan Seidel of Trenton will continue to serve as President of the North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors. Seidel was re-elected at the annual meeting of the Foundation in May. Elected with Seidel were Trenton residents Scott Wilson as Vice President, Tricia Key as Secretary and Cathy McKay as Treasurer. All were elected for a one-year term of office.
kttn.com
Spickard Board of Aldermen address sewer line issue
At the Spickard Board of Aldermen meeting on October 12th, it was announced letters will have to be sent to the homeowner for capping sewer lines if the city is unable to get them fixed. The city still has to chlorinate the water tower temporarily. An American Rescue Plan Act...
kttn.com
Missouri Day Contest winners announced in window decorating, yard decorating and coloring contest
Winners of Missouri Day Festival contests were announced at the opening ceremonies on October 13th. First place in the window decorating contest went to Preceptor Nu Beta Sigma Phi’s entry at Citizens Bank and Trust. Farmers State Bank and the Trenton R-9 Success Center tied for second place. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsored the window decorating contest.
kttn.com
Audio: Community Food Pantry of Grundy County provides weekend meals for children through Backpack Buddies
The Community Food Pantry of Grundy County in Trenton provides a supplemental weekend feeding program for children during the school year. Backpack Buddies is made possible with food that comes from the Second Harvest Community Food Bank in Saint Joseph. In a recent interview with KTTN’s John Anthony, Spokesperson Ginny...
kttn.com
October 11 meeting results from the Princeton R-5 Board of Education
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education was presented information by Athletic Director Scott Ussery October 11th about Princeton’s projected participation in junior high school football in future years. The information showed a downward trend in student enrollment at Princeton R-5. At the junior high school level, it is estimated...
kttn.com
Gallatin Police Department one of many topics discussed at lengthy meeting of Gallatin Board of Aldermen
The Gallatin Police Department was discussed at the Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting on October 11th. A contract with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was tabled. Two police officers asked to purchase service firearms from the city if it entered into a contractual agreement for policing with the county. The board also tabled that matter.
kttn.com
Crowder State Park to host Halloween crafts and hikes
For an evening filled with Halloween crafts and hikes, join the Crowder State Park team. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, park team members will have refreshments, nocturnal animal displays, and Halloween craft stations set up inside the Camp Grand River Dining Hall. At 6:15 p.m. and again at...
kttn.com
Audio: Jamesport Baptist Church to celebrate 155th anniversary on Sunday
Members and guests will gather on Sunday when the Jamesport Baptist Church holds its 155th-anniversary celebration. Following Sunday school at 9:45 and worship at 10:45, there will be a noon meal. What’s called “An Afternoon of Sharing” begins at 1:30. The church member who described the history...
kttn.com
Wallace State Park to hold annual “Fall Fun Event”
Wallace State Park near Cameron will hold its Annual Fall Fun Event later this month. Activities will be at the campground amphitheater on October 29th. Find the Pumpkin will start at 10 o’clock that morning. Hikers who find hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a prize. Operation Wildlife...
kttn.com
Tree responsible for power outage in the Lake Trenton area
Power was off in the Lake Trenton area for about 20 minutes the night of October 12th due to a tree being removed from a power line. Utility Director Ron Urton reported at approximately 7:05 that the power was to be shut off at 7:15 and would be turned back on once the tree was removed. Around 7:35, he reported power had been restored.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
kttn.com
Laredo residents to see an increase in water rates
The Laredo Board of Aldermen voted to increase water rates on October 10th. The new rates include $49 for the base rate with 1,000 gallons included. That is an increase of 50 cents. The volume usage charge for more than 1,000 gallons will be $12.75 per 1,000. That is an...
kttn.com
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
northwestmoinfo.com
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings
Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
kttn.com
Missouri Day Parade: Throwing of candy from parade entries is prohibited
When the Missouri Day Parade travels the streets in Trenton Saturday morning, the sponsoring Trenton Rotary Club is reminding parade participants to not throw candy from their entries. Instead, the club suggests a parade entry be accompanied by walkers who can hand out candy to spectators along the route. Rotary...
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
algonaradio.com
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
