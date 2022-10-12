RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Fans, high school football players and families rushed for cover Thursday night as the sound of gunshots filled the stadium at Armstrong High School. “We had seniors out there. We had mothers out there. We had women that were pregnant with children that were out there, and to see those young folks laying on the ground for their life. Fear for their lives being taken away at a football game,” said community activist Charles Willis.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO