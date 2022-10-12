Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Henrico Police greet Johnson Elementary students for a positive start
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The bus loop at Charles M. Johnson Elementary was full of fist bumps and hugs as Henrico Police officers greeted students Friday morning. As the students arrived to start their days, Henrico Police were there with positive energy and encouragement to tackle the day. This is a...
NBC12
Woman dies after shooting near Richmond elementary school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after being shot outside an elementary school Friday afternoon. According to police, there was a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary on Friday, Oct. 14, around 2:17 p.m. Officers determined a fight happened outside the school, and a gun was pulled, shooting a...
Past Dinwiddie superintendent speaks out about fire in chemistry classroom
Former Dinwiddie Superintendent Dr. Charles Maranzano said he would have taken a different approach when communicating with the public.
As chaos erupted at their kids' school, these dispatchers stayed calm
The long wait to find out if their children were okay was a difficult time for parents. This time was made even harder on dispatchers who sent emergency crews to their children's school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents call Problem Solvers with concerns near school: 'It's a death trap'
The President of the Mary Munford PTA has planned a Walk-to-School rally to raise awareness about unsafe walking conditions for students due to drivers and busy roads around the school.
Woman Killed In Richmond's Second Shooting Near School in 24 Hours
Woman Killed In Richmond’s Second Shooting Near School in 24 Hours
cbs19news
Man dead after vehicle crashes into a Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in a home in Richmond. Police say that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon. Police arrived on the scene at Buford and Lynhaven avenues. Police found that a van had crashed into a fence on one...
'I saw my friends start burning': Student says she's 'traumatized' after classroom chemistry demonstration went horribly wrong - explosion left first and second rows of students ON FIRE
A high school senior at a Virginia high school said she's 'traumatized' after a botched chemistry demonstration set multiple students and her teacher on fire. Bethanne Piland, 19, attended her second-period chemistry class at Dinwiddie High School Wednesday when her teacher conducted an experiment that went horribly wrong as students in the first and second rows were in flames within seconds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Football game evacuated after shooting near Armstrong High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Fans, high school football players and families rushed for cover Thursday night as the sound of gunshots filled the stadium at Armstrong High School. “We had seniors out there. We had mothers out there. We had women that were pregnant with children that were out there, and to see those young folks laying on the ground for their life. Fear for their lives being taken away at a football game,” said community activist Charles Willis.
NBC12
Man dies after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening. On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they...
Richmond dialysis patient struggles to get to appointments due to late GRTC buses
A Richmond man receiving dialysis treatments is looking for help. Lately, Rudolph Hunt Jr.’s shuttle hasn't been coming on time, something that's creating more challenges for him when getting to appointments.
Police investigate five-vehicle crash on Goochland I-64 that sent one person to hospital, caused seven-mile backup
Police are continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County that sent one person to the hospital on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond mother says son tackled little sister to keep bullet from striking her
On late Sunday night as a Richmond family was trying to wind down from the weekend, gunfire erupted outside their Oliver Crossing apartment building.
NBC12
A man is expected to survive following a midnight shooting in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
NBC12
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover Thursday night after gun shots were heard near the stadium. Around 9:15 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to multiple reports of random gunfire being heard near Armstrong High School during the football game against Patrick Henry High School in Hanover.
WRIC TV
Chesterfield Police investigating shooting early Saturday morning
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt around midnight on Saturday. According to the department, officers responded to the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way at about 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NBC12
Georgia man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly tractor-trailer crash
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Georgia man is in police custody after a deadly crash in Prince George Thursday morning. On Oct. 13, around 10:41 a.m., a Toyota Camry was driving northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Wells Station Road.
Parents react after gunfire erupts near Richmond high school football game
Residents are reacting after gunshots broke out near a high school football game at Armstrong High School on Thursday night, which turned out to just be a scare.
VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee
According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Interstate 95 northbound on Wednesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports troopers arrived at the scene around 12:55 a.m. south of Woods Edge Road. Police state that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala...
Comments / 0