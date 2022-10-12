ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

The City of Palm Springs releases a staff report regarding short-term rental moratorium

By Tatum Larsen
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28L03K_0iWKsKVB00

The Palm Springs City Council released a staff report regarding a possible short-term rental ordinance which will be decided upon next Monday, Oct. 17.

The interim urgency ordinance will establish a temporary moratorium on the issuance of vacation rental permits within the City of Palm Springs.

According to the staff report, California’s Zoning and Planning Law will allow a  temporary pause on the issuance of short-term rental permits. In the case that the ordinance is adopted, the city council says they may halt the issuance of permits, “...to protect the public safety, health, and welfare,” of Palm Springs residents.

This urgency measure would require a ⅘ vote of the City Council for adoption. The interim moratorium will end 45 days after its adoption unless the council decides to extend it for an additional 10 months and 15 days and subsequently for one year. This extension would require a ⅘ vote as well.

In their staff report, the Palm Springs City Council notes that as of Oct. 6, 2,519 vacation rental permits were issued within the city, “with 255 new vacation rental permit applications yet to be processed.”

During their Sept. 29 meeting, the council held a review and discussed the implementation of STR recommendations from a work group made up of real estate professionals, vacation rental industry stakeholders, ONE-PS members, and community members.

The work group recommended that the city council implement a 2,500 cap on vacation rental permits, seeing that all applications be processed, including applications for properties with an escrow closing date, within the first month of the adopted ordinance.

If the ordinance goes into effect, council members will spend the allotted time researching the impacts of short-term rentals on local residents, how other cities within the Coachella Valley have managed short-term rentals effectively and additional regulations.

The post The City of Palm Springs releases a staff report regarding short-term rental moratorium appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project

The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New report outlining economic impact of short term rental restrictions met with mixed reviews

Both La Quinta and Palm Springs are currently considering adding more restrictions to some short term vacation rentals. A new study shared by Visit Greater Palm Springs on the economic impact of restricting short term rentals is getting mixed reviews. The findings were reported by Toursim Economics, an Oxford Economics company. While cities like La The post New report outlining economic impact of short term rental restrictions met with mixed reviews appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

La Quinta Residents To Settle Short Term Rental Debate In General Election

In less than one month, La Quinta residents will decide the fate of short-term vacation rentals in their city. “I certainly understand the frustration,” said Kathleen Fitzpatrick, Mayor Pro Tem for the city of La Quinta. “It’s an extremely emotional issue because people feel the impacts in their home, in their neighborhoods.”
LA QUINTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Health
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley OK’s second phase of road improvement project

Moreno Valley has approved the second phase of its ongoing pavement rehabilitation program. If all goes as planned, five years of road rehabilitation will be condensed into nine months, with construction expected to begin next year, according to a statement by the city. The city council unanimously approved the second...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
sbcity.org

Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking

The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella city council candidate says 80% of her election signs have been vandalized

Josie Gonzalez, the mayor pro tem of Coachella, is calling for a more positive tone after she said most of her campaign signs were vandalized.   Gonzalez is running for a 2nd term on the city council and received calls from people, and pictures, showing her signs had been damaged.  She said last weekend -someone spray painted The post Coachella city council candidate says 80% of her election signs have been vandalized appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Short Term Rental#Moratorium#The City Council
KESQ News Channel 3

EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs

We're taking an inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs. Designed to be an interactive and immersive experience, the Modernism Museum is a passion project that Jerry and Tracy Turco hope will inspire the community and visitors alike. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Turcos about the museum, which The post EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
newsmirror.net

Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project

Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District

Election day is just weeks away on November 8th. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district. It will include much of the Coachella Valley, except for Indio and Coachella. It will include Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district, while the The post Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
KESQ News Channel 3

Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter. Jesse Wagner, 47, who The post Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside appeared first on KESQ.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the Candidates: La Quinta City Council Mayor Elections

Elections are a little less than a month away. News Channel 3 met with each LA Quinta City Council Mayor candidate you will see on the November 8 ballot. November 8th Candidates include: Mayoral Candidates Linda EvansAlan WoodruffRobert Sylk What makes you uniquely qualified to run the city? Linda Evans: I think what makes me uniquely The post Meet the Candidates: La Quinta City Council Mayor Elections appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: investigator who arrested defendant testifies

In the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial, Thursday a family friend of the defendant took the stand. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. Joseph Beaver said Larin Garcia showed up at his Palm Springs home in the The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: investigator who arrested defendant testifies appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: testimony continues Thursday

Testimony is resuming Thursday morning in the trial for a man accused in a quadruple murder case. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. Wednesday, Larin Garcia's mother took the stand, revealing he called her the night of The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: testimony continues Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy