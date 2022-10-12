Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 8, 2022, deputies working at the fair responded to a suspected altercation. Deputies escorted those involved to the east gate to make them leave. Deputies witnessed numerous persons continue to engage in verbal altercations and one male pulling a firearm from his waist and chambering a cartridge. Deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon. He complied and was detained. Reginald Lemond Allen, 49, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was arrested and booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Possession of a stolen firearm.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO