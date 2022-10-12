ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

Comments / 2

Crystal Roy
3d ago

Why is stated Calcasieu Parish on the notification is beyond me! We may have some weird ones here but never heard of a naked 20 year old, breaking into a house to steal a cat!

Reply(1)
3
Related
KPLC TV

Sheriff: Multiple homes broken into in East Beauregard Thursday

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Multiple homes were broken into in the East Beauregard community Thursday, authorities said. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said they responded to “multiple daytime forced entry burglaries.”. Two men were seen inside one of the residences burglarizing the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office....
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Police: 2 victims found at LC home were shot

Lake Charles Police have released the names of the two deceased persons located after a third person was shot and killed during a confrontation with police. Detectives have identified the victims as 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin. LCPD detectives have been assigned the investigation into the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Deweyville, TX
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Newton County, TX
L'Observateur

Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

After man shot by police, 2 additional bodies found in LC home

A man was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer after the department responded to an incident Thursday morning at a home on 7th Street, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal. After he was shot, the man retreated into the home. Officers later discovered the man’s body...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ems#Hospital
KCEN

Elderly man dies in Milam crash

MILAM, Texas — Jerry Quinn Humphries, 76, died after driving into a ditch, Thursday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. Humphries was traveling northbound around 1:30 p.m. on SH 36 approaching a left curve in the roadway. His Ford failed to maintain a lane, left the roadway and drove into a ditch, as stated in a press release.
MILAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022. Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper

Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
JASPER, TX
calcasieu.info

Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case

Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of English Ivy Circle in Sulphur, Louisiana between October 8th at 8 am and October 11th at 9 pm.
SULPHUR, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Mother of children involved in horrific I-10 crash: "I just want my son back"

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A fatal rollover on Interstate 10 near Smith Road claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy from the Atlanta area and forever changed his family's lives. Troopers say a driver cut off the SUV in which the child was a passenger early in the morning on Sunday, October 9, one of 11 family members who were traveling to Houston in the SUV.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges

Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 8, 2022, deputies working at the fair responded to a suspected altercation. Deputies escorted those involved to the east gate to make them leave. Deputies witnessed numerous persons continue to engage in verbal altercations and one male pulling a firearm from his waist and chambering a cartridge. Deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon. He complied and was detained. Reginald Lemond Allen, 49, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was arrested and booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Possession of a stolen firearm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy