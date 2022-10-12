Read full article on original website
GoDucks.com
Ducks Fall in Four Sets at USC
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Oregon volleyball team generated a .333 hitting percentage Friday night but couldn't slow down USC in a four-set road loss at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Mimi Colyer had 20 kills in the setback and Brooke Nuneviller tallied her 12th double-double of the year with 13 kills and a team-high 17 digs.
GoDucks.com
Back on the Road to Face USC, UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. – On the heels of a pair of tough five-set losses, the No. 17 Oregon volleyball team heads to Los Angeles to continue its recent road swing. The Ducks face USC on Friday night with first serve set for 8 p.m. (PT) on the Pac-12 Network live from the Galen Center. Oregon (10-4, 4-2) will then play UCLA to end the road trip Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.
GoDucks.com
Ducks Face Loaded Field at Nuttycombe
EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon cross country team returns to competition Friday with the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wis. The women's championship 6K starts at 10:20 a.m. (PT) followed by the men's 8,000-meter race at 11 a.m. How to Follow. 2022 Nuttycombe Invitational. Zimmer Championship Course (Madison, Wis.) Watch...
4-star Sadiq headlines biggest move among Oregon commits in latest ranking update
Three Oregon football commits in the 2023 class have been included in the Top 100 of the updated 247Sports Recruiting Rankings, released by the network Wednesday. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore and five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey remained in the Top 15 nationally, while a new name emerged in the Top 100.
GoDucks.com
WBB Practice Report: Oct. 13
Between six returners and five newcomers, the 2022-23 roster for the Oregon women's basketball team is almost evenly split between veterans and new additions. Off the court, the chemistry among those 11 Ducks developed at a fast pace. And it's coming along quickly on the court as well, since official practices began Sept. 27.
KGW
Can Oregon make the College Football Playoff? | Locked On Ducks
After winning five in a row, Oregon is the highest-ranked one-loss team in the country. Is making the CFB out of the question?
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
northeastoregonnow.com
Oregon Groups to Receive $100 Million for Farming, Ranching, Timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
oregontoday.net
Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
eugeneweekly.com
Yes in My Backyard
Gustavo Diaz, who owns The Back Yard in Springfield, learned from an early age about the importance of freshly cooked tortillas. His family believed that the family should sit together and eat at the same time, Diaz says, and growing up he would be curious about the tortillas cooking on the comal, the griddle.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS
Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
polkio.com
Independence Police Department & Oregon State Police Apprehend Multiple Charge Suspect
October 13, Independence, Oregon — At approximately 5:00 AM, SWAT officers from the Oregon State Police assisted officers from the Independence Police Department in the arrest of a felon on Grand Street. OSP SWAT began their entrance with a knock on the door, to which they received no answer....
kezi.com
Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change
EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating after stopping downtown shooting incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is maintaining increased patrols in the downtown area after a shooting incident that involved over a dozen suspect was narrowly averted early Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation. The EPD started a new program in 2022 to station more police patrols...
KVAL
Armed and dangerous suspect in cherries robbery arrested on multiple charges
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — At about 3:01 p.m. on September 21st, 50-year-old Dustin William Lindsay of Junction City, walked into Cherries bar located at 1710 Ivy Street in Junction City, OR, pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register. Lindsay fled the scene on foot, but not before firing a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.
