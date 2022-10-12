ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Wichita Eagle

First Half Analysis: Penalties, third-down defense plaguing Michigan State against Wisconsin

Michigan State and Wisconsin have traded blows in a field position battle today in East Lansing. The Badgers lead 14-7 at the break. The Spartans were plagued by six penalties for a total of 67 yards in the first half. Several of those penalties halted Michigan State momentum on offense, and kept drives alive for Wisconsin. In addition, MSU defensive end Michael Fletcher, who started for the Spartans, was ejected on a late-hit targeting penalty.
MADISON, WI
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Oklahoma-Kansas Wrap Up

Watch AllSooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover, Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma's 52-42 win over the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Norman. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
LAWRENCE, KS
