Michigan State and Wisconsin have traded blows in a field position battle today in East Lansing. The Badgers lead 14-7 at the break. The Spartans were plagued by six penalties for a total of 67 yards in the first half. Several of those penalties halted Michigan State momentum on offense, and kept drives alive for Wisconsin. In addition, MSU defensive end Michael Fletcher, who started for the Spartans, was ejected on a late-hit targeting penalty.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO