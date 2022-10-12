Read full article on original website
Injured Daniels gives moral support to QB Bean during KU Jayhawks’ 52-42 loss at OU
Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury sustained a week ago during the Jayhawks’ first football loss of the season, made the trip to Norman, Oklahoma, for Saturday’s Big 12 battle against the Oklahoma Sooners. Backup QB Jason Bean, who threw for...
First Half Analysis: Penalties, third-down defense plaguing Michigan State against Wisconsin
Michigan State and Wisconsin have traded blows in a field position battle today in East Lansing. The Badgers lead 14-7 at the break. The Spartans were plagued by six penalties for a total of 67 yards in the first half. Several of those penalties halted Michigan State momentum on offense, and kept drives alive for Wisconsin. In addition, MSU defensive end Michael Fletcher, who started for the Spartans, was ejected on a late-hit targeting penalty.
KU Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners: prediction, bet line, TV for Saturday’s football game
Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki hasn’t had to amend the Jayhawks’ playbook this week to adjust to a Week 7 change at quarterback. “It’s the same thing, the same offense,” Kotelnicki said. Kotelnicki was referring to former backup QB Jason Bean, who takes over this...
WATCH: Oklahoma-Kansas Wrap Up
Watch AllSooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover, Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma's 52-42 win over the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Norman. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Unveiling of 2022 NCAA title banner thrills fans at Kansas Jayhawks’ Late Night in Phog
On Friday, Oct. 14, at exactly 8:10 in the evening — six months after the Kansas Jayhawks defeated North Carolina 72-69 in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball championship game in New Orleans — KU’s national-title banner was unfurled before 16,300 foot-stomping fans at Allen Fieldhouse. Yes,...
Jalen Wilson drains game-winning three-pointer during KU’s Late Night in Phog scrimmage
Jalen Wilson, a starter on Kansas’ 2022 NCAA championship men’s basketball team, emerged as the hero of Friday’s Late Night in the Phog intrasquad scrimmage before 16,300 fans at Allen Fieldhouse. Wilson, a 6-foot-8 redshirt junior forward from Denton, Texas, stroked a perfect straight-on three-point shot with...
