x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – OCTOBER 14TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON FRIDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 38-year-old Charles Hardig of Opdyke was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 35-year-old Charles Riley of Belle Rive was...
x95radio.com
Murbarger found guilty of murdering high school girlfriend
WAYNE COUNTY — A Wayne County jury took less than two hours Thursday to return a guilty verdict for a 26-year-old man charged with the 2014 murder of Fairfield teen Megan Nichols. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020 for the death of his high school girlfriend. Prosecutors said in...
x95radio.com
Nearly 2.5 pounds of meth seized in rural Fairfield operation
WAYNE COUNTY — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a large-scale methamphetamine seizure and the arrest of a 59-year-old Fairfield man. According to Sheriff Chris Otey, deputies obtained a warrant after an investigation led to evidence of a major meth distribution operation in Wayne County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 13th. 2022
A 23-year-old Odin man has been arrested on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took Cody Lindsey of Perkins Street to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
x95radio.com
UPDATED: Murbarger found guilty of Nichols’ murder
WAYNE COUNTY — A Wayne County jury has started deliberations in the case charging 26-year-old Brodey Murbarger with the 2014 murder and disappearance of his high school girlfriend Megan Nichols. During the more than two-week trial, jurors heard testimony from multiple witnesses – some of them surprising. FBI...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022
A 35-year-old Patoka woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of a stolen four-wheeler. Toshia Dodson of East Clinton is accused of taking the vehicle from Patoka on September 10th. The owner earlier recovered the four-wheeler on October 2nd. Dodson was arrested when coming to the sheriff’s department Tuesday night.
Alleged door-to-door thief wanted in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help identifying a man who is currently under investigation for an alleged theft. The sheriff’s office shared what appears to be surveillance video that captured images of the man and his truck. The photos show him wearing black shorts, orange shirt with […]
Late night crash hospitalizes 4 in Vanderburgh County
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say a single vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital late Wednesday night. Dispatch tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Bayou Creek and Seminary Road. According to deputies, four people were involved but only one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Sheriff […]
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two truck fatal traffic crash that occurred at 5:35 Saturday evening in northwestern Marion County, near the Village of Vernon. Authorities report 50 year old Lonnie Whipple from Shobonier was northbound on a county road when his pickup truck failed to stop at an intersection and his truck was hit broadside by a grain truck, driven by 75 year old Michael Johnson from Patoka. After being extricated from the truck by Sandoval and Patoka firemen, Whipple was pronounced deceased at the scene. An unidentified woman passenger in Whipple’s truck refused treatment. Johnson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. No tickets issued.
Man identified in Old Henderson Road crash
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Officials say the victim from the fatality accident on Old Henderson Road has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, 38, of Evansville. Officials say Flowers was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office […]
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
Effingham Radio
Clinton “Clint” Edward Boyles, 32
Clinton “Clint” Edward Voyles, 32, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home. Clint was born on July 21, 1990, in Decatur, the son of Joe and Janet (Roessler) Voyles. He was a 2008 graduate of Mattoon High School. Clint married his high school sweetheart, Rebeca Cisneros, on November 26, 2016, and from that union they were blessed with two children, Kaelynn and Kysen. Clint enjoyed the outdoors whether he was golfing, riding four-wheelers or just hanging with family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
wmay.com
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
x95radio.com
Citians holding annual blood drive
CENTRAL CITY — Central City School has announced it will once again host its annual Blood Drive with a goal of reaching 30 units of blood. The blood drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, October 28, in the Central City School gym. To make...
illinois.edu
Extinction of Olney Squirrels
For the last part of our program today, we’d like to take you to Olney in the southeastern part of Illinois. Per the most recent Census, nearly 8,700 people call it home as well as dozens of albino white squirrels. Those squirrels are at risk more than ever. Last year, a former Olney Community College professor called John Stencel estimated that without preservation efforts, albino squirrels in the area could go extinct by 2034.
