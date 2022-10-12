Read full article on original website
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina Howell
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Harry Styles Mansion Hits The Market (8+ Million)Dayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
scvnews.com
Bill Miranda | ARTober Festivities
In honor of ARTober, the city hosts a variety of free arts and humanities festivities throughout the month in celebration of all things arts. One feature that makes Santa Clarita so unique is the art that is displayed throughout our city. Whether you’re at a local park or down on...
Three LA County Educators Named as Teachers of the Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond Thursday named five educators as the 2023 California Teachers of the Year, including three from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County.
scvnews.com
Low and Slow at CSUN: Lowrider Culture on Display at University Library
Lowriding is not just about the lovingly and extravagantly painted and restored cars that cruise slowly down the boulevards of Los Angeles. It’s a way of life in Southern California and around the country. That culture is the focus of “The Politics of Low and Slow,” an art show featured now in the California State University, Northridge University Library Exhibit Gallery through July 31, 2023.
scvnews.com
Oct. 22: Project Linus Make-a-Blanket Day
Make-A-Blanket Day returns Saturday, Oct. 22 to an in-person event for SCV Project Linus, a service project of the Nonprofits Ventures class at Academy of the Canyons Middle College High School. The Nonprofit Ventures class is where students learn the inner workings of how to run a nonprofit business in their community.
Saugus Café is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County
Saugus Café first opened in 1886 and it is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County.
outlooknewspapers.com
Asian American Actress Sues Studio
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A former employee is suing a Burbank-based studio, alleging she was forced to quit in 2020 in large part because of a supervisor’s derogatory comments about the Asian American plaintiff’s eyes. Olivia Cordell’s Los Angeles Superior...
knock-la.com
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer
In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
theregistrysocal.com
Construction Underway at 391,558 SQFT Development in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Calif. –– A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) in Santa Clarita, Calif. is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 34 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 841 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,785, county case totals to 3,468,152 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,245 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 503.
yovenice.com
Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market
Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million. A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has now hit the market in Venice as reported by The Dirt.com. While the architect is famous for designing high-profile commercial properties like the British Embassy in Berlin, Bill Scott Sculpture Centre at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshops and Chengdu Museum in China, he also designed a home in Los Angeles in 2017.
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
beverlypress.com
LAUSD welcomes new deputy superintendent of instruction
The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education on Oct. 11 unanimously approved the appointment of Karla V. Estrada as the district’s new deputy superintendent of instruction. The board is expected to vote on the terms and conditions of Estrada’s contract in November. “Los Angeles Unified is where I launched my career, and after more than 25 years successfully serving pre-K-12 students, families and communities as a teacher, district administrator, cabinet and state level leader, I look forward to returning to Los Angeles Unified as the deputy superintendent of instruction,” Estrada said. “I am committed to collaboratively, systematically and innovatively attaining results that deliver our educational promises to all students.” “Welcome, Dr. Estrada,” LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho added. “I am confident that the Los Angeles Unified family will benefit deeply from [her] expertise and connection to the communities we serve. Under [her] leadership, we will close opportunity gaps and set students on a pathway toward success as we become the premier urban school district in the nation.”
Free activities to do in Southern California during October
As record-high inflation, gas prices and monthly bills take a toll on Californians’ wallets, it can be hard to set money aside to do something fun. Luckily, some events in Los Angeles offer free admission throughout October, so anyone can enjoy some well-deserved downtime without breaking the bank. Grand Ave Arts: All Access Angelenos can […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council Approves Contract For New Park, Services For Seniors
The Santa Clarita City Council approved a design contract for a new park in the city as well as funds for senior services at Tuesday night’s regular board meeting. The city council unanimously approved Tuesday’s consent calendar, which included a design contract for the Via Princessa Park set to be located along the south bank of the Santa Clara River, east of Whites Canyon Road and north of Via Princessa.
scvnews.com
Oct. 19: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at MB2 Entertainment
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce October Business After Hours Mixer will be held at MB2 Entertainment on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. MB2 is an entertainment park with seven acres of indoor and outdoor space boasting a plethora of attractions including bowling, arcade games, laser tag, axe throwing, a golf simulator, mini golf, bumper boats and go karts and a full-service restaurant.
OPINION | I am being driven out of the city I love
What has happened to West Hollywood, the creative, dynamic urban village founded on core values of acceptance and mutual respect that created a strong and supportive community and a safe haven for our diverse population? That we seem to have moved away from this original vision breaks my heart. I love West Hollywood, but now I am looking to leave the City my father chose for our family. We moved here because my father loved the City’s energy – and its people. West Hollywood is the City he chose to call home and create a business back in 1984.
theregistrysocal.com
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Art installation pays homage to Mexican women who were sterilized without consent at L.A. County-USC hospital
That was the question Los Angeles-based artist Phung Huyhn had to consider when she embarked on a journey to create “Sobrevivir,” an installation at L.A. County-USC Medical Center. Commissioned by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2018, “Sobrevivir” (To Remain Alive), aims to publicly apologize and...
Santa Clarita Radio
Suspects At-Large After Newhall Shooting
Deputies are investigating a Newhall shooting after an unknown amount of suspects shot at a vehicle Friday night. Around 8 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of a Newhall shooting on Alder Drive, said Sgt. Keith Greene, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “It was a Shooting at a...
