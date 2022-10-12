ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 81

nobody special
2d ago

Old news people! The story is true her parents sent her there because of all the partying and trouble she was getting into without knowing it was an abusive place they were mislead just like numerous parents . They were investigated and shut down

Reply(2)
12
Stand For Truth
2d ago

Sorry but I can't stand this chick nor believe half of what she says, always trying to get attention and feed her narcissistic personality

Reply(3)
20
jane hanson
2d ago

I am SHOCKED and SURPRISED to read this happened to PARIS. All I remember of her is being in the TABLOIDS and that show she had with NICHOLE RITCHIE (I never watched). Stories of her PARTYING, so it could be TRUE that her family put her in a SCHOOL like that. Totally UNAWARE of her being MISTREATED. IF this is true, and there are MULTIPLE COMPLAINTS, then I am GLAD that she STOOD UP and SPOKE. May this help her along the way to HEAL from her EMOTIONAL scars. More POWER to her. 😐

Reply(10)
9
Related
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate

UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Page Six

Mark Wahlberg left $90M LA mansion for Nevada to give kids ‘a better life’

Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first. The “Father Stu” star revealed he packed up his things and moved his family out of their plush $90 million California mansion in a bid for a “better life.” Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” Wahlberg opened up about the “biggest challenge” he faces while having to balance his career and being a family man. “I want to be able to work from home,” Wahlberg, 51, said. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.” “So, to be...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast

Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
OK! Magazine

Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course

Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Washington Dc#Solitary Confinement#Lawsuits#Violent Crime#Utah Boarding School#Provo Canyon School#Abc#Getty Paris Hilton#The New York Times
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

People

339K+
Followers
55K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy