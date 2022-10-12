Read full article on original website
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Elite DNA Behavioral Health collecting hurricane relief supplies for Southwest Florida
Elite DNA Behavioral Health, a comprehensive behavioral and mental health care provider, is collecting hurricane relief supplies to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. Items of greatest need include non-perishable food, gently used clothing and essential items including baby products, water, first aid supplies, cleaning supplies and...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
United Way needs volunteers for Hurricane Ian recovery
United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades counties is seeking volunteers to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian, the team at United Way has been on the frontlines, working tirelessly to assist the Southwest Florida community at large. To continue to meet the needs of the community volunteers are needed in many different capacities.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Zaxby’s stepping up to help the community in hurricane relief efforts
As Southwest Florida recovers from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, community support continues to grow with the help of businesses such as Zaxby’s, both on U.S. 41 and at the Gulf Coast Town Center. The fast-food chain is open for business and has been providing lunch and dinner daily to the firefighters and rescue teams on Fort Myers Beach as they continue their efforts.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
District provides parents with transportation notification plan
The School District of Lee County has announced its transportation plan to get students back to school next week. When schools reopen, the district’s bus fleet is prepared to transport students to and from school, officials said in a letter to parents sent Friday. “We will continue to do...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
The American Red Cross continues to provide support following Hurricane Ian
Tens of thousands of people in Florida are struggling with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. In response, more than 1,800 American Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground across the affected communities in Florida delivering urgent relief. As many Floridians clean up their neighborhoods and hundreds more...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Power returning to Pine Island
LCEC reported this morning that power on one section of Pine Island was restored yesterday along Stringfellow Road. The fire stations, RO plant, the town center, the elementary school were energized. Duke Energy and LCEC support teams will begin rebuilding the infrastructure to serve some neighborhoods today. After the devastating...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County School District to host recruitment events Oct. 24, Oct. 27
The School District of Lee County is hosting two events on Oct. 24 and Oct. 27 to recruit for a range of instructional and non-instructional positions as students return to schools after Hurricane Ian. On Monday, Oct. 24, Social Lee: Careers & Conversations will be held from 5:30 to 7:30...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Kathleen Meisberger
Kathleen Meisberger, 60, of North Fort Myers passed away October 13, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers supporting residents after Hurricane Ian
The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers (HACFM) is leading relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to serve residents of over 1,408 public and subsidized units and 2,400 vouchers in Fort Myers. In the days following the storm, more than 50 of HACFM’s community supportive services...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County Community Development returns to Monroe Street office to continue emergency permitting operations post Ian
The Lee County Department of Community Development (DCD) will return its permitting operations to its office location at the Public Works Building,1500 Monroe St., Fort Myers, on Monday, Oct. 17. Post Hurricane Ian, DCD temporarily relocated to the first floor of County Administration, 2115 Second St., Fort Myers. That operation...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County building damage assessments, permits and inspection guidelines
Due to both public and private damage generated by Hurricane Ian, Unincorporated Lee County is temporarily altering routine construction permitting and inspections for rebuilding. Damage assessment:. • Unincorporated Lee County, following the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements, has the responsibility to determine “substantial damage” and “substantial improvement,” and has...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Boil Water Notice lifted for the remainder of Lee County Utilities service area; Town & River, North Trail RV and Siesta Isles
Lee County Utilities has rescinded its precautionary Boil Water Notice for 100% of its service area. The majority of customers had their notice rescinded Monday; only a few neighborhoods remained under the notice. Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections. A Boil Water Notice is no...
