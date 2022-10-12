ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans Ballpark named top gameday experience for 4th straight year

By Chris Parks
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – “Stadium Journey” released their annual ballpark rankings and once again the Myrtle Beach Pelicans received the top honor. This marks the 4th consecutive year that the Pelicans have held the top spot in their classification.

“We’re extremely honored to receive the number one ranking from Stadium Journey,” stated Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore. “We take great pride in our ballpark experience and put a lot of effort into creating a fun and engaging atmosphere that will keep fans coming back to the ballpark.”

The review called Pelicans Ballpark “an excellent minor league facility” with “an unusually good amount of food and entertainment available for children to make attending a game a great experience”. The review encompasses all aspects of the fan experience including food and beverage, atmosphere, neighborhood, fans, access, return on investment, and extras. The review concludes with these final thoughts, “Great food, excellent choice of craft beers, free parking, Splash and Slider, friendly welcoming staff, combine to make [Pelicans Ballpark] an easy choice for your visit. It is one of the best in the minors.”

