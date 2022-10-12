Read full article on original website
What's Alex Jones' net worth and how much has he made from Sandy Hook denial?
WATERBURY — After a nearly four-week trial, eight Sandy Hook families and a federal agent were awarded $965 million in defamation damages from Alex Jones, who claimed the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators was a "hoax." But questions remain on whether the plaintiffs will see...
Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'
Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail. Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in...
Two Connecticut officers killed in AR-15 ambush after apparent phony 911 call: Sources
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed them at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between two...
Woman who stole $40.5M in electronics from Yale sentenced to 9 years in prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Yale University School of Medicine employee will spend 109 months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing more than $40.5 million in electronics from the school. Jamie Petrone, 43, was sentenced Thursday for fraud and tax offense charges, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts […]
Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church
2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
Attorney Demands Hate Crime Charges Be Filed in Brutal Attack on Owners of CT Gay Bar
A frightening attack on two owners of a gay bar in Connecticut left one of the victims requiring more than 50 stitches for his face, and now the victims' attorney is calling on police to charge the alleged suspect with hate crimes. Police in Norwalk said they arrested Carmen Parisi...
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
CT Cops Shot in Ambush After Fake 911 Call; Sergeant With Baby on Way Among 2 Dead
Three police officers were shot in an apparent ambush-style attack involving a fake 911 call reporting a disturbance at a private home in Connecticut, killing two of them, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case say. The third officer underwent surgery for his gunshot wound and was later...
Attorney in Jennifer Dulos case calls motion to disqualify him over sweatshirt ‘pathetic’
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The attorney representing a woman charged in connection with the death of a missing New Canaan mother of five is calling a motion to disqualify him from the case “wholly meritless.” “The state apparently is willing to go to outrageous lengths to go after my client and to deny her […]
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
Autopsies show Bristol officers were shot multiple times, but timeline remains murky
Two Bristol police officers killed in an apparent ambush were shot multiple times in the head and torso, the Office of the chief medical examiner announced on Friday. But the events leading up to the killings remain murky.
What’s next for investigation into Bristol police ambush?
Following an apparent ambush that killed two Bristol police officers and sent a third to the hospital, law enforcement experts say the investigation will focus on potential early warning signs – and how much information the officers had responding to the call.
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
‘Their Heart Bled for This Community': Bristol Residents Show Support for Fallen Officers
In the midst of grief, people in Bristol are lifting each other up and showing support for their police department after Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died in the line of duty. The two police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call around...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
State seeks to remove attorney for Michelle Troconis
State prosecutors say Jon Schoenhorn should be removed as attorney for Michelle Troconis because he may now need to be called as a witness.
Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
