Waterbury, CT

Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church

2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store

A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.

