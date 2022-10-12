ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

More than $1.7M of drugs, $220K in cash found in 2 Atlanta stash houses; suspect on the run

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is actively searching for a man wanted after officials found of $1.7M of drugs, over $200K in cash, and fraudulent identification connected to him in two Atlanta apartments.

The police department said warrants for 43-year-old Jeffery Freeman have been issued after one of the largest drug seizures in the history of the Atlanta Police Department.

After receiving a tip on Sept. 21 of a possible stash house, police served a search warrant at an apartment located at 285 Centennial Park Drive.

During the search, police told Channel 2 Action News they located 65.663 kilograms of cocaine, 2.138 kilograms of black tar heroin, 1,610 grams of marijuana and $127,700 in cash. Totaling to a street value of $1,746,281.

“No one else is in the homes, but clearly we do not believe Freeman is the lone drug dealer or recipient of these narcotics,” Lt. Robert J. Albertini told Channel 2 Action News.

On Oct. 4, police searched another apartment they believe belonged to Freeman located at 920 Memorial Drive and found $94,790 in cash, 2 money counting machines, and other pieces of evidence.

“This isn’t just metro area weight, this could go to surrounding states and communities,” Lt. Albertini said. “But clearly, this amount of drugs and narcotics seized, we would have to think it deals with cartel, that’s cartel weight.”

Freeman is wanted for trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and forgery.

“Losing that much cocaine, I am sure his life is in danger to some degree, and we would like to speak with him before anything should happen.” said Albertini.

Anyone with any information on Freeman or his whereabouts are asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

Comments / 34

Von Barber
3d ago

Man, Good 👍 Luck !! You do NOT, Loose and 👎 Mess-With The Drug Cartels, When you Lose THEIR, TWO-MILLION, in Drugs, and Cash !!

Reply(1)
16
nicole
2d ago

why can't people buy what they want? you are all fools to think that this little bust will in any way shape or form put a dent into drug activity

Reply
9
nessa sa
3d ago

that man he better do more than run he might have to dig a hole like a mole because if he's working with someone and he run to them to hide then the feds are going to get them all and sometimes the feds don't always get who they are looking for because when deal with that much then your so-called partners they will catch you before the feds and the FEDS just might find that person but they might find them somewhere stinking I believe the feds will not kill a person like him because they be wanting to know the rest of the codefenders

Reply
8
 

